James Bond looks pretty good for a 58 year old. Bond first appeared on May 8, 1963 in the guise of Sean Connery in “To Russia With Love.” Daniel Craig, 53, the sixth actor to embody Bond, has gotten people back into movie theaters and broken box-office records worldwide with his latest and last film, “No Time to Die.” But Craig’s fifth and final Bond film leaves him two short of the record holder, Roger Moore, who played 007 seven times between 1973 and 1985. He was preceded by Sean Connery, who gave him life five times from 1963-1983.
As much fun as Bond movies are, the 26 films (not counting the one-off 1967 comedy “Casino Royale,” with four male and four female stars playing Bond) won only five Oscars, for visual effects, sound editing and the song “Skyfall,” and none for acting. Collectively, the franchise has earned almost $7 billion globally. The single top-grosser was “Skyfall” (2012), which netted $1.1 billion. The search for the new Bond has begun.
Scarlett Johansson has settled her lawsuit with Disney. Disney had agreed to a 90-day theater run of her film “Black Widow,” but started streaming it on Disney+ after 45 days for $30 a pop. Johansson sued for the 45-day percentage she lost from the streaming move. Disney had assumed her $20 million payday covered it, but rather than face a lengthy court trial with the entire movie industry waiting for a big payday precedent, they settled out of court and signed a non-disclosure settlement.
Also wanting her day in court is Lisa Renna (wife of Harry Hamlin), former star of “Days of Our Lives,” “Melrose Place” and currently “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” A photo agency is suing Renna for $1.2 million for posting eight photos of herself with her two adult daughters on her own Instagram page. The agency is suing because, “Once a photograph is posted, People Magazine or US Weekly are less likely to buy it.” Copyright laws generally protect writers or images produced through creative effort. It seems absurd that celebrities can’t use photographs of themselves taken by others, especially those taken in public without their consent (Renna says, “My kids grew up with them jumping out of the bushes in Malibu”). Still want to be a celebrity?
DC Comics are taking Superman where he’s never gone before. Jon Kent, the 17-year-old son of Clark Kent (Superman) and Lois Lane, is coming out as bisexual in the Nov. 9 release in “Superman: Son of Kal-El No. 5, in which he shares a romantic kiss with reporter Jay Nakamura. Proving once again ... “A kiss is NOT just a kiss!”
(c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.
