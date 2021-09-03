Ashton Kutcher, who starred for eight seasons in “That ‘70s Show” and 84 episodes of “Two and a Half Men,” will now take on Reese Witherspoon in Netflix’s “Your Place or Mine?” From the screenwriter of “The Devil Wears Prada” and “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” two best friends, on opposite coasts, swap homes for a week and find it completely changes their lives. Witherspoon has completed “Where the Crawdads Sing” and is prepping “Legally Blond 3.” Season two of her TV series “The Morning Show” drops Sept. 17 on Apple TV+. Meanwhile, Kutcher is awaiting release of James Franco’s “The Long Home” and “Vengeance,” written, directed and starring B.J. Novak.
Nicholas Hoult, of “X-Men Apocalypse” (2015), “Deadpool 2” (2018) and “The Favourite” (2018), and more recently opposite Angelina Jolie in “Those Who Wish Me Dead,” is currently shooting “The Menu,” with Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy, and will next play “Renfield” (Dracula’s henchman), set in modern times. This comes as Universal is reviving “The Wolfman,” with Ryan Gosling, and another reboot of “Van Helsing” (the last one, with Hugh Jackman in 2004, scored big).
Brendan Fraser, who became a star after “Gods and Monsters” (1998), three “Mummy” movies (1999/2001/2008) and the 3D epic “Journey to the Center of the Earth” (2008), is on the comeback trail. His last film, Steven Soderbergh’s “No Sudden Move,” with Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro and Jon Hamm, didn’t impress. However, Martin Scorsese has added him to “Killers of the Flower Moon,” starring Robert DeNiro and Leonardo DiCaprio (for Apple TV and Paramount). He’ll also co-star with Peter Dinklage, Josh Brolin and Glenn Close in the comedy “Brothers,” followed by Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale,” with Hong Chau. Oh yes, he’ll return in season three of the HBO Max series “Doom Patrol,” starring Matt Bomer and former “007” Timothy Dalton.
Seth MacFarlane, “Family Guy” creator and its character voices, is furious with Fox TV because he wanted to leave the network, citing Tucker Carlson’s truth-stretching as a source of embarrassment. He negotiated a deal with NBC/Universal to try and break free from Fox TV, but they countered by renewing “Family Guy,” for its 21st season. MacFarlane is a survivor, after all. Missing a flight in Boston because he was late saved his life, because that plane flew into the Twin Towers on 9/11. “Family Guy” has won five Emmys, and MacFarlane himself won an Oscar for his song “Everybody Needs a Best Friend” (from “Ted”) and an Emmy for hosting the Oscars. Fox is not letting him go anywhere. With a net worth of $300 million, he should have made Fox TV an offer they couldn’t refuse. ... Cue MacFarlane saying in Brando’s “Godfather” voice, “I get no respect!”
