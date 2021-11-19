“The Theory of Everything” Oscar-winner Eddie Redmayne has completed “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” with Mads Mikkelsen and Jude Law, due April 15. He’s currently shooting Netflix’s “The Good Nurse,” with Jessica Chastain, about a caregiver tied to the deaths of hundreds of patients. Redmayne next will hit London’s theater district as “The Emcee” in “Cabaret.” His casting set off a storm of protests because a heterosexual man will be playing a traditionally gay role.
The original master of ceremonies on Broadway and in the 1972 film was Joel Grey (married to Jo Wilder from 1958 to 1982, they had two children, including “Dirty Dancing” star Jennifer Grey). But at the time of Broadway’s “Cabaret,” he wasn’t officially “out” as a gay man. The character of The Emcee, while flamboyant, only appears in musical numbers, including “Two Ladies (And I’m The Only Man),” with no back story about being gay. So why the fuss about Redmayne as The Emcee?
Among straight actors who’ve won Oscars for “playing gay” are Tom Hanks (“Philadelphia”), Hilary Swank (“Boys Don’t Cry”), Charlize Theron (“Monster”), Philip Seymour Hoffman (“Capote”) and Sean Penn (“Milk”). Many of these films would never have been made or been successful without the special talents of these artists. Eddie Redmayne playing The Emcee in “Cabaret” will bring in a huge audience who’ll flock to see his interpretation of the role. There will be many people who otherwise would never have been exposed to the horrors that existed in Nazi Germany at the core and message of “Cabaret.”
Michael Caine announced he’d retire after his last film, “Best Sellers” (released Sept. 17). For decades, British actors have announced their retirements when there weren’t any work offers, then when offers came, they conveniently came out of retirement. After two Oscars and 136 films, Michael Caine is NOT retiring. He got what he wanted ... offers of work.
In 1984, I was hired by disaster film producer Irwin Allen (“Poseidon Adventure,” “The Towering Inferno”) to photograph (for him) a Dean Martin-style roast with some of the greatest comics: Milton Berle, Bob Newhart, Red Buttons, George Burns, Danny Thomas, Rowan & Martin, Steve Allen and Sid Caesar. They all roasted Caine, giving him tips on how to be funny prior to filming “Blame It on Rio.” It turned out to be a disaster movie, and not by Irwin Allen. The critics called the film “anything but funny” and it bombed.
I remember a highlight of the night was Oscar-winner Red Buttons side-splitting classic routine about “famous people who never got a dinner”: “Nero fiddled while Rome burned, and HE never got a dinner.” They all toasted Caine by saying, “Now YOU know what it’s all about, Alfie!” But obviously, he didn’t!
