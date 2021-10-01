Francis Ford Coppola won five Oscars before he was 36 and is now 82 years young. He intends to “put my money where my mouth is” in making his next film, “Megalopolis.” He’s even willing to put up whatever he can’t raise of the $120 million budget, vowing, “I’m prepared to match outside financing.”
Of his past 10 films (since 1986), only “Peggy Sue Got Married” (1986), “The Godfather Part III” (1990) and “Bram Stoker’s Dracula” (1992) were successful. His last film, “Twixt,” made in 2011, was a horror film with Val Kilmer, Bruce Dern, Elle Fanning and Ben Chaplin, which earned only $1.3 million of its $7 million budget. What has sustained Coppola financially for all these years, besides his Coppola wine, is earnings from the 1979 film “Apocalypse Now.” He explains, “It’s been a big money-maker because I own the negative. The reason I own the negative is because nobody wanted it!”
Coppola’s betting his own money that “Magalopolis” will be a big hit and possibly his swan song. He’s rounding up a first-class cast that includes Oscar-winners Cate Blanchett, Forest Whitaker, Jessica Lang and Jon Voight, as well as Zendaya, Michelle Pfeiffer and, for good measure, his “Godfather” Sonny Corleone, James Caan. We’re pulling for you Francis, you’re a great director and screenwriter, and we need you as much as you need this.
Jason Statham is producing another edition of “The Expendables,” starring Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Coltrane, and of course, Statham himself.
Another great talent struggling to continue working movie magic is Frank Oz. As a performer, he created some of our most beloved characters. His unforgettable characters for “Sesame Street” include Miss Piggy, Cookie Monster, Grover, Fozzie Bear and Bert, to name a few. Oz dominated eight Muppet movies, was the voice of Yoda in a slew of “Star Wars” films and was visible onscreen in “Knives Out” (2017) as Alan Stevens.
As a director, he helmed “The Dark Crystal” (1982), “The Muppets Take Manhattan” (1984), “Little Shop of Horrors” (1986), “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” (1988), “What About Bob?” (1991), “In & Out” (1997), “Bowfinger” (1999) and “The Stepford Wives” (2004), to name just some of his hits. When Disney bought Jim Henson’s characters in 2004 (but not the “Sesame Street” gang), Frank Oz found he was considered expendable. He laments, “They don’t want me because I won’t follow orders and do the kind of Muppets they believe in. The soul’s not there, the soul is what makes things grow and be funny!”
Maybe Frank Oz should go to Warner Bothers (they own “The Wizard of Oz”). Maybe he can be the NEW “Wizard of Oz”!
