Is there anything Mayim Bialik cannot do? She was TV’s “Blossom” from 1991-1995 and guested on many sitcoms. In 2007, she enrolled at UCLA and earned her doctorate in neuroscience. In 2010, she joined “The Big Bang Theory” and became a regular in season four, as Amy Farrah Fowler, until its final episode in 2019. She currently stars in the Fox TV series “Call Me Kat” (just renewed for a second season), and for two weeks in June was a very impressive guest host of “Jeopardy.”
Still not impressed? Well, hold on ... She’s currently making her directorial debut shooting the film “As Sick as They Made Us,” which she also wrote. In addition to her “Big Bang” castmate Simon Helberg, she’s cast and is directing Oscar-winner Dustin Hoffman and Emmy-winner Candice Bergen through their paces. She confesses, “Seeing these actors bringing my words to life and seeing their creativity soar is an experience I never imagined could bring so much satisfaction.”
Harrison Ford, 78, injured his shoulder rehearsing a scene for “Indiana Jones 5,” forcing filming to shut down, regroup and shoot around him until his injury heals in order to maintain a July 2022 release date. His last film, “The Call of the Wild,” had no setbacks despite being shot in rugged terrain. Sadly though, due to the pandemic, it bombed at the box office. Harrison, how about a nice romantic comedy next time?
The producers of “Mamma Mia, Here We Go Again,” Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman, loved working with Cher so much they’ve come up with a script (along with Eric Ross), for a Cher biopic. Cher’s experiences with them on that film have made her feel they would work WITH her on making this a great film. She’s also begun mapping her plans to start touring again in February. Would that be the first, second or third farewell tour?
Jerry Seinfeld, who has said he’ll never do another sitcom “because we got it right the first time,” has committed to write, produce, direct and star in a film for Netflix. As he put it, the film is “about the world-shaking invention of the Pop Tart,” called “Unfrosted,” which is based on a joke from his stand-up act. Seinfeld says the joke was based on sheer silliness, admitting, “How did they know there would be a need for a frosted fruit-filled heated rectangle in the same shape of the box it comes in and with the same nutrition as the box it comes in?”
Sidebar: Steven Spielberg said he’d never work for Netflix ... “until hell froze over!” Must be freezing in hell, because he and his Amblin productions are now working with Netflix!
