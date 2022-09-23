The ’80s new wave synth band heads to The Birchmere
It was back in 1980 when Human League bandmates Martyn Ware and Ian Craig Marsh joined up with vocalist Glenn Gregory to form Heaven 17, an English new wave and synth-pop band that was one of the most popular of the decade.
Taking its name from the Anthony Burgess novel, “A Clockwork Orange,” Heaven 17 capitalized on the synth craze and toured throughout Europe. Although the band continued performing through the decades, Marsh left the band in 2007, but the others continue to perform as a duo to this day.
Heaven 17 heads to The Birchmere on Sept. 25 as part of its “We Don’t Need This Fascist Groove Thang” U.S. tour.
“This is going to be an energetic show, and fans can expect something very electronic with intelligent pop sensibility,” Ware said. “There’s some depth and some dark moments, but we enjoy interacting with the audience, and they can look forward to some stories.”
The set list will include a number of fan-favorite tunes, including, “Temptation,” “Let Me Go” and “Hands Up To Heaven.”
“People should break out their dancing shoes,” Ware said. “We agreed to tour in 2019, but it was postponed twice so far, and now we’re finally doing it.”
Last year, Heaven 17 performed the first two Human League albums—“Reproduction” and “Travelogue” in a series of concerts with long-standing collaborator Malcolm Garrett providing live visuals on stage. Those were the only two Human League albums that Ware was a part of.
“The original two albums gave Human League credibility, and we always had the intention to write something that was timeless, and we continued that with Heaven 17,” Ware said. “Back then, we would literally say to each other that we wanted people to be listening to us in 10 year’s time. We couldn’t imagine anyone wanting to listen to our music after that, but here we are 40 years later and people are loving it.”
While this tour won’t see many of those songs being played, Ware did hint that Human League fans will get some nice surprises at The Birchmere.
This marks the first-ever headlining transatlantic tour celebrating the band’s storied 40-year career.
Heaven 17’s first trip to the U.S. was in 1981, when the band played a gig at the legendary Studio 54 in New York. It’s only been back to the state two other times in its more than 40-year career—a sold-out gig at The Highline Ballroom in New York, and a performance at the Music Tastes Good festival in Long Beach, Calif., both in 2017.
“It’s certainly way past the time for Heaven 17 to finally come and tour in America,” Ware said. “I know we have some amazing fans over there and we’re really excited to, at last, be able to play in front of all of them.”
Ware paid a visit to Virginia to do a lecture at the University of Virginia several years ago, and always enjoys heading back to the states and looks forward to coming back to Virginia.
“I have quite a number of friends in America and I am looking forward to meeting our fans,” Ware said. “We haven’t really been on tour here in 40 years and I’m absolutely thrilled it’s happening.”
Heaven 17 knows they aren’t a band that’s going to see a lot of records or see hundreds of millions streams in 2022, but Ware and Gregory have a devoted following and are happy for where their career has taken them, always keeping their music up to date.
“What we can do is show people how good our music is, and also present new versions of the songs they are familiar with,” Ware said. “I think the songs withstand the test of time, and can adapt to different types of arrangements. If you didn’t know our ages or know what our history was, if someone just walked in blindfolded, they might think we are quite contemporary. We are proud of that.”
