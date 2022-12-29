Celebrate 25 years of tradition, musical history and love of Honky Tonk songs
Hank Williams is regarded as one of the most influential American singers and songwriters of the 20th century, recording 55 songs that charted in the top 10 of the Billboard Country & Western Best Sellers list—including a dozen that reached No. 1.
It was 25 years ago when singer Cathy Fink, a two-time Grammy Award winner along with Marcy Marxer, a musical duo who perform folk, bluegrass and children’s music, wanted to honor one of her heroes.
“I had a crazy idea—let’s get together some pals and sing Hank Williams songs near New Years,” Fink said. “If there’s a common soundtrack in country music, it’s Hank songs. Williams died tragically on New Year’s Eve, 1953, the year I was born. His songbook is timeless and lends itself to both traditional country treatment along with bluegrass, swing and folk styles.”
So, she called some of her friends and was able to put something together in two months’ time, and never dreamed it would turn into the amazing event that it has.
That first year, Fink and some of her musical friends gathered at The Birchmere, and spent the night playing through some of Williams’ most noteworthy tunes.
“We got there at 3:30, picked our songs, and basically winged it,” she said. “We had a blast and kept going back for more. There were years we would do as many as 4-5 different venues, and one year we even did a whole tour up in Vermont. But we always played The Birchmere each year.”
Through the years, artists have included Honky Tonk Hero Bill Kirchen, The Kennedys, Bluegrass Diva Claire Lynch, Seldom Scene originator John Starling, and many more.
It’s a tradition that continues 25 years later, with this year’s celebration scheduled at the Birchmere on Dec. 30.
“It keeps on going because time passes but the Hank Williams’ music repertoire remains potent and classic,” Fink said.
Fink and Marxer will be back as hosts, as they have been all 25 years, and other guests include Robin and Linda Williams, Patrick McAvinue on fiddle, Alex Lacquement on bass and blues legend Daryl Davis.
“We have lots of new things in this year’s show and I’m really excited about it,” Fink said. “This will be Daryl’s first time joining us. I’ve worked with him a lot at things we’ve done at Strathmore but this is the first time we will be on a whole show together. He’s not only a great blues guy, but he’s almost like a historian and folklorist about the connection between country music and blues.”
In fact, when Fink first asked Davis to be part of the show, he immediately sent her a photo of himself standing next to Williams’ grave, as he was a long-time fan.
“That made me clear that Daryl understood Williams’ music and what he’s given to the music world,” Fink said.
This will also be Lacquement’s first time playing the tribute, and he’s thrilled to be joining the musicians for this special event.
“We’ll be doing a combination of really standard country-sounding versions of Hank’s tunes but also reimagine them sometimes and take them to different places,” Fink said. “There’s no reason to do them the same way over and over again. There’s a lot of creative space around this. The goal is to stay true to the essence of these tunes, but one of the ways music stays around is through those reimaginings.”
Although Fink didn’t become aware of Williams’ music until her early 20s, once she heard it, she realized how special it was.
“Hank’s music is the consummate country music repertoire,” Fink said. “That’s the seed of so much. He was able to emote so much emotion in so few words. There was an economy of how he did what he did. And he was known as the ‘Hillbilly Shakespeare.’”
The last time the Hank Williams tribute happened, it was done virtually, so Fink is excited to be back on stage for this event for the first time in a couple of years.
“It’s really special anytime we can safely get together with an audience and have a good music party,” she said. “This music is timeless, it’s evergreen, and people will recognize a lot of songs and they’re going to have a fun time.”
