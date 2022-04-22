Reduced Shakespeare Company presents a prequel for the ages at Reston Community Center
The Reduced Shakespeare Company, which started in 1981, is a three-man touring comedy troupe that takes long, serious subjects and reduces them to short, sharp comedies. Over the years, it has performed beloved and hilarious productions around the world, finding humor in everything from Christmas to sports to, of course, its namesake, the Bard.
In fact, that’s the direction of its latest original show, as the Reduced Shakespeare Company presents “Hamlet’s Big Adventure (a prequel)” at Reston Community Center’s CenterStage, April 24 at 3 and 7 p.m., in its Washington, D.C. premiere.
Written and directed by Reed Martin and Austin Tichenor, the show is a fictional prequel to “Hamlet,” and pretty much nothing is rotten in the state of Denmark at this time. The story follows a teenage-aged Hamlet as he tries to keep his beloved nunnery from closing with the help of Ophelia and the jester, Yorick.
“This is a really silly look at a very serious play,” said Tichenor, who is co-artistic director of the troupe. “But it’s also different for us in many ways because all of our shows prior to this have been mostly vaudeville skit shows about three idiots trying to compress an enormous subject into a single evening.”
This time, the writers wanted to present a singular story and decided that creating a fictional prequel to a well-known Shakespeare show would be a great place to venture out with this new way of performing.
“Young Hamlet and young Ophelia need to put on a show to save the Nunnery and both of them are having struggles with their parents,” Tichenor said. “Hamlet’s dad is still alive in this play, and so is Yorick, who we only see as a skull in the actual play.”
The events of the story go right up until “Hamlet” begins, and while it’s incredibly silly, it offers a real exploration into what happened that made Claudius want to kill the King, why Ophelia never took swimming lessons and where Ophelia’s mother is and why she’s never mentioned in “Hamlet.”
“We wanted to return to the company’s Shakespearean roots,” said Tichenor, who plays King Hamlet and Ophelia in the production. The rest of the cast includes Doug Harvey as Hamlet and Polonious, and Chad Yarish as Yorick and Ophelia’s mother.
“As with all of our shows, we only ever have three actors on stage and they double in all the parts,” Tichenor said. “Part of the fun is seeing how quickly the costume changes can be made and how ridiculously the same actor can come back and forth in different parts.”
The Reduced Shakespeare Company has been performing at the Reston space since 1989 and it’s one of its favorite places to return.
“This is only our second live performance in front of people in over two years,” Tichenor said. “We’re very excited about that. And it’s a ‘brand new’ show because we only did seven performances of it when we first opened it in 2019 and then we had to take this long intermission before we could perform it again.”
One of the things the writers discovered when creating “Hamlet’s Big Adventure (a prequel)” was that the dramatic tension in the play is between the teenage Hamlet and Ophelia and their parents, which is a classic conflict in theatre. For Hamlet, what he will grow up to be is really the question.
“We take a seriously silly approach to often very solemn topics,” Tichenor said. “We spent most of our careers satirizing the seriousness that Shakespeare is often produced or talked about. We are anything but. We like to mess with the classics in a way that seems contemporary to our specific moment but also in a way that is weirdly affectionate and irreverently reverent towards the serious themes in the play.”
If you like Shakespeare, you’ll like this show, Tichenor noted, but if you hate Shakespeare, you’ll love this show!
“I’m excited for people to come back to the theater and see a comedy, to see something fun,” he said. “We deserve that after these last couple of years.”
