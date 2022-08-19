Ta’rea Campbell shines as the National Tour’s Angelica
Ta’rea Campbell has a strong musical theatre resume, having appeared on Broadway in “Disney’s The Lion King,” “Leap Of Faith” and “The Book of Mormon,” as well as the national tour of “Sister Act” as lead character Dolores.
But she’s now playing her favorite role to date—Angelica Schuyler in the national tour of the Tony-winning smash, “Hamilton.”
“I was cast in the show in 2017 and that’s when we started the Philip company of the show, and we opened in Seattle in early 2018,” Campbell said. “It’s such a fun role to play because she has the best song in the whole musical in my humble opinion, and she gets to rap, and no other female gets to do that in this show. She’s fierce and selfless.”
Another facet of the character she likes is that Angelica is always chasing for something that’s a little better, and sometimes that works out for her and sometimes it doesn’t, but it makes her the strong character she is.
“She’s always looking for something better than she has, and it doesn’t mean she’s not grateful for what she has, but she’s looking for that person who is smarter and wittier, which is why she connected so deeply with Hamilton,” Campbell said.
The masterpiece by Lin-Manuel Miranda has returned to the Kennedy Center after a nearly sold-out run a few years ago and will stay in D.C. until Oct. 9 on its stage.
For the handful of people who don’t know, “Hamilton” is based on American founding father Alexander Hamilton and the people and events that shaped our new nation—including George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Aaron Burr, the man who would ultimately lead to Hamilton’s demise.
Featuring a score that blends hip hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, “Hamilton” is the best-selling musical theatre album of all time and is one of the most well-known soundtracks in Broadway history.
“I think ‘Hamilton’ resonates with so many because it’s really like nothing anyone has seen before,” Campbell said. “Telling an ageless story in a new way—a way that most people don’t expect to sit down and be taught a history lesson through rap music. It’s a genius idea. Lin-Manuel took the facts from a book, but the way he crafted the story is so wonderful. He is a lover of musical theatre, and followed all the rules of a traditional musical, and took it to a different level.”
“Hamilton” has used color-blind casting since its initial Broadway run, and that only adds to the beauty and uniqueness of the show.
“Everyone is pleasantly surprised. I don’t know anyone who has ever seen ‘Hamilton’ and wished they had done it ‘the regular way,’” Campbell said.
As a youngster, Campbell dreamed of becoming Annie because she loved the movie and listened to the album constantly. After seeing the movie “The Color Purple,” she knew she wanted to be an actress.
“I never deviated from that, I just always wanted to do it,” she said. “I started touring right out of college with ‘Aida’ and got my equity card from doing a show in Arlington called “The Gospel According to Fishman’ in 2002 at the Signature Theatre, so I’ve been in this area for a while.”
Having been on tour with different shows for more than 20 years, Campbell knows how to make the most out of each stop on the run, and she’s looking forward to checking out some of the best restaurants and museums in the District and Northern Virginia.
“Whatever your interests are, you can find it on tour—and that could be a tea room or something everyone is talking about,” she said. “When would I ever vacation in Oklahoma or Iowa, but when I am there, I find what’s great about them.”
“Hamilton” marks Campbell’s fourth time performing at the Kennedy Center and she encourages theatre fans—and non-theatre fans—to come to check the tour out.
“We’re really good,” she said. “We have a unique mix of very young actors on our show, and for many, this is their first professional job, and they are eager, are like sponges, and have so much energy. Some of the older people in the show, we feed off that energy and we all love performing together.”
