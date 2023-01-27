While most musicians saw their lives turned upside down during the early days of the pandemic, Grammy-winning guitarist Norman Brown saw it as an opportunity—an opportunity to rest, work on his craft and write some new music.
While he admitted that he missed interacting with fans, after decades of touring, Brown was happy to be at home and certainly didn’t miss the traveling—though he wishes his retreat from the road was under better circumstances.
“I was glad to be off the road for a bit; I had always wanted a year off, and suddenly, I had it,” he said. “It gave me a chance to focus on my teaching for a while. I was able to do it online from my home and it’s something I always wanted to devote more time to.”
Brown started a masterclass series that consisted of not just the basics of playing, but improv, technique, composition, and production. He also taught private lessons over Zoom and started his own school—The Burning Academy.
“I wish to be of service to my fellowmen as I journey through life,” Brown said. “I look upon my work as an opportunity to be overcome with joy and to make the most of it. I want to inspire others to search inside themselves for the silver lining. We all have an opportunity to grow in gratitude for our lives and the blessings we have.”
Not that he was a stranger to teaching. When he graduated as a young man from the Guitar Institute of Technology in California, he was offered a job as an instructor, which he did for a while to help pay the bills as he carved out a career in the music world.
“It was a wonderful experience working with students from all around the globe—different age ranges and different cultural backgrounds,” Brown said. “It also helped me continue my own learning of the craft. Teaching has always been something I’ve loved.”
It didn’t take long for Brown to make it on his own, quickly becoming a multi-platinum-selling and chart-topping musician. In 1992, he recorded “Just Between Us,” which was followed by the Gold selling and Soul Train award-winning “After The Storm” and “Better Days Ahead.”
His name is a staple when people discuss the greatest and most articulate guitarists of all time, both by critics and fellow guitarists. He won a Grammy in 2002, for “Just Chillin’,” hit No. 1 on the smooth jazz radio chars with “Let’s Take a Ride” and become a musical staple on the Weather Channel.
Brown will play The Birchmere on Jan. 29, performing many of the popular tunes that fans have loved for decades.
“I enjoy playing the Birchmere and it’s one of the great places with great people who come on out,” he said. “Now that I am back, I find I am really grateful for the time off and feel invigorated being back on stage in front of the crowd.”
During the concert, Brown will be playing some of his newest work, songs of “Heart to Heart,” which was written during the pandemic and released in 2021. One of the big tunes—and an instant fan favorite—is “Just Groovin.”
“Writing smooth jazz music is interesting in the fact that it must be great music that has a simplicity for digestibility by the listener,” Brown said. “But, at the same time, there needs to be a substance for content that creates the image inspiring a feeling satisfying both artist and the fans. That’s what ‘Just Groovin’ is.”
He described the writing process for the song as “utilizing the Wes Montgomery octave sound combined with his picking technique and a lustrous melody driving rhythm for a danceable vibe flavored with the jazz style featuring my guitar improvisation reaching for smooth jazz rocking along tickling the ear to move the spirit creating the opportunity to feel good.”
Other songs from the album include “Unconditional,” “Heart to Heart,” and “The Brighter My Light Shines,” which he noted were inspired by divine principles and laws of the universe.
“It’s about unity,” he said. “We have to understand that we’re all made from the same source and people seem to be losing that, but we’re all interrelated, interconnected, and are interdependent. We should be as loving as we can, and that’s the whole idea behind this record.”
For more information on the show, visit www.birchmere.com.
