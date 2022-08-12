The Wood Brothers are also on the bill
Bluegrass is having a revival of late, with the music becoming more popular than ever, and that has meant an appreciation for many of bluegrass’ top musicians.
Wolf Trap will present two of the notable bands in bluegrass on Aug. 12 when Greensky Bluegrass and The Wood Brothers head to town for a double-bill.
Greensky Bluegrass is a five-piece American jam band founded in Kalamazoo, Mich., a little more than 20 years ago, which mixes the acoustic stomp of a stringband with the spirit of rock and roll.
The band is comprised of Anders Beck on dobro, Michael Arlen Bont on banjo, Dave Bruzza on guitar, Mike Devol on upright bass and Paul Hoffman on mandolin. Together, they’ve sold out multiple dates at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, the Ryman Auditorium, the Fillmore Detroit, Riviera Theater Chicago, and many more.
“Greensky amazingly has been doing this for 20 years,” Devol said. “We’re very much a band’s band. We’ve developed our own playing style and play our own instruments in a unique way.”
Greensky Bluegrass has achieved three No. 1 showings on the Billboard Top Bluegrass Albums Chart, including with its 2019 release, “All For Money.”
“We have eight studio albums and a lot of live releases, and we find that a lot of the essence of Greensky is about being on stage and what happens in those moments,” Devol said. “We’ve been honing the improvisation together for a really long time and touring as much as we can.”
That’s why the quintet is thrilled to be back on the road and heading to Wolf Trap.
“I’ve never been to Wolf Trap but the venue looks amazing, and a special spot,” Devol said. “This is a tour we have been building for some time. We were originally looking to go on tour in the summer of 2020 with The Wood Brothers, but that didn’t happen due to the pandemic.”
But now that performances are happening again, the stars aligned and the two groups were able to make a summer 2022 tour possible.
“We are big fans of The Wood Brothers and are looking forward to becoming better friends with them over this time,” Devol said. “We all enjoy performing together and learning from each other and playing together.”
At the show, there’s a chance there will be some collaboration between the two on stage, which is common for bluegrass bands and always a real treat for music lovers.
The secret to lasting 20 years together, Devol said, is figuring out how to not break up and talk through any problems. The band members love playing together on stage and that has driven their desires to remain together.
“We really like creating music and connecting with the audience on stage, and building a life around that,” Devol said. “We’re all in our 40s now, and we’re not old by any means, but we’re not a young band anymore, either. Our career has some sort of legacy already and it’s been fun. We continue to create art and stay relevant and have new ideas.”
Earlier this year, Greensky Bluegrass released the album, “Stress Dreams,” which was written and recorded over the pandemic.
“We did it separately, like a lot of bands had to do,” Devol said. “As 2020 came around, I remember we were trying to make time to write and get into the studio, and when our touring schedule was obliterated, that’s what we had. But we had to write separate from each other, so it was a little different than it was in year’s past.”
The band also recorded some B-side tracks from the recording sessions that will be released on vinyl for the annual Record Store Day.
“Writing for us is an ongoing process and I’ve already started to write for the next album, which should be in 2023,” Devol said. “What’s cool about our music is we are finding new ways to present what’s already there. We never set out to be a jam band in the beginning, and we pushed against that classification for a while, but being a jam band is cool because of the great fans that we have. The way we write has that same jam band feel.”
