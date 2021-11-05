The Steep Canyon Rangers rose to fame when they collaborated with fellow-banjo enthusiast—and mega movie star, Steve Martin for the 2012 bluegrass album, “Rare Bird Alert,” and the band won a Grammy Award the following year with “Nobody Knows You” taking the Best Bluegrass Album prize in 2013.
The Rangers are made up of Woody Platt on guitar and vocals, Graham Sharp on banjo and vocals, Mike Guggino on mandolin/mandola and vocals, Nicky Sanders on fiddle and vocals, Mike Ashworth on drums and vocals, and Barrett Smith on bass and vocals.
The band will be heading to The Birchmere November 7 for a fun night of bluegrass.
“Those coming out can expect a band that’s excited to play,” Platt said. “After the downtime and COVID shutdown, we are just ready to get back out and play. We have a lot of new music.”
He’s not kidding. Last year, with the pandemic in full swing, the Rangers found time to release three albums, all of which have become beloved by fans. One was a recording of the live 2019 performance at Merlefest in Wilkesboro, N.C., where it only played songs by famous North Carolina songwriters; another was “Be Still Moses,” where they teamed with Boyz II Men and their hometown Asheville Symphony to overhaul the Rangers’ original recording from the “Lovin’ Pretty Women album”; and the third was “Arm In Arm,” a collection of all new original music.
“Just having the opportunity to not only play live again, but play these new songs, is exciting for all of us,” Platt said. “We are extra excited because of the venue. The Birchmere is one we truly love and have been following our entire career. We’ve done a lot of live recordings from there, so when we step out on their stage, it’s a big deal for us.”
The genesis of the Steep Canyon Rangers goes back to 1999, when the band members met as students at UNC-Chapel Hill, and bonded over a love of bluegrass.
“We met as freshman and our friendship started long before the music,” Platt said. “It was born out of stairways and backrooms at parties, and we just got into bluegrass in a major way, and we started focusing on that day-in and day-out.”
The band started playing festivals and finding some success, but once Martin discovered them and collaborated with them, their popularity soared.
“When we graduated, and started playing out, we had enough work to make us all want to take a run at this and see what happens,” Platt said. “I’m proud to say that these friendships pre-date the touring act, and that’s been a secret for us staying focused, staying together and making it all happen. We weren’t a bunch of hired guns that were hired to play together, we learned how to play together and that’s helped us become who we are.”
During the lockdown, the band members didn’t get together much, and thankfully had most of the music from their releases already recorded and in the can, so that allowed them to focus on things behind the scenes during the off time.
“We did some drive-in shows, which was very unique for us to try something new,” Platt said. “But we really didn’t see much of each other at all. Some of us took a breather and dug in deep with family, some got more creative. We all took our own route, but we came out of the pandemic even stronger than we were as a band.”
At The Birchmere, the Rangers will primarily be playing songs from the new releases.
“But we play a pretty long show, so we’ll be sure to play some of our favorites from our catalogue throughout,” Platt said. “The passion that you feel from the band and the energy that surrounds the show right now, is as strong as it’s ever been. There’s definitely a longing for what we do.”
