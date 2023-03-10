THE FOLK SiNGER iS RiDiNG HiGH WiTH FOLK ALLiANCE INTERNATiONAL’S SONG OF THE YEAR
While best known as the lead singer for the string band Crooked Still and co-founding the Grammy Award-winning female folk trio, I’m With Her, Aoife O’Donovan has also released three critically-acclaimed solo albums.
Her latest, “Age Of Apathy,” was written in 2021, with O’Donovan working with acclaimed producer Joe Henry. The recording garnered the singer three Grammy nominations, including one for Best Folk Album. Additionally, Folk Alliance International named her song “B61” its 2022 Song of The Year.
“It’s incredibly nice to be recognized by your peers and I’m very grateful, but there’s so much moving music that never gets recognized on that level and equally important of praise,” O’Donovan said. “To share the Grammy with the people from I’m With Her meant a lot and so much fun to experience that together.”
Over her career, O’Donovan was also the featured vocalist on The Goat Rodeo Sessions—the group with Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer, and Chris Thile; and has appeared as a featured vocalist with more than a dozen symphonies including the National Symphony Orchestra.
“I went to college to study music, though I didn’t have that much of an idea on the pursuit of a career when I was 17 and decided to go to college,” O’Donovan said. “Everything from there just sort of happened naturally. You start playing gigs, then play more gigs and it’s been a natural progression. I’ve worked really hard and been lucky to have so many opportunities to play music with so many of my heroes and friends and making new stuff that is exciting to me and my listeners.”
The singer will head to The Birchmere on March 15 as part of a nine-city tour where she performs Bruce Springsteen’s 1992 classic album, “Nebraska,” in its entirety.
“I’m so excited to be going back to The Birchmere, it’s like a home away from home for me,” she said. “I have so many great memories with the staff and the crew there and it’s just a great place to perform. And to get to do the ‘Nebraska’ set is really special since it’s a limited run.”
She has her own live version of the album out, having recorded an intimate and uninterrupted live, solo-acoustic performance in her Brooklyn living room during the pandemic that was live-streamed to fans. A vinyl release of that performance will be coming out on March 24 with a limited run of 1,000 copies.
At The Birchmere show, O’Donovan will be joined by Hawktail, a band that features Brittany Haas, the fiddler player from Crooked Still, Joran Tice on guitar, Paul Kowert on bass, and Dominik Leslie on mandolin.
“It’s going to be a really cool night of music and a lot of collaboration and good vibes,” O’Donovan said. “There will be more than ‘Nebraska’ since that’s only about 45 minutes; if people are up for it, we’ll be doing a lot of original music as well.”
It’s been a great 2023 for the singer so far, playing in the UK to open the year and then heading to Los Angeles for the Grammy Awards. She also has some other festivals and concerts planned for the months ahead, including opening for Nickel Creek.
As she prepared for the upcoming tour, O’Donovan has been at home in Florida working on some new music for an album expected to come out in 2024.
“My inspiration to write changes year to year, and I try to be tuned in and connected to the extraneous factors of life and try to distill them into a song—that’s what the journey of a writer is,” O’Donovan said. “I try to set aside time every day for work—whether it’s writing, playing guitar, or doing something related to the music. I have a child and take care of a lot of stuff, so it’s important to balance your busy life with stuff not related to work.”
Looking ahead, O’Donovan’s biggest goal is to stay excited about the music she is creating and find joy in performing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.