The Grammy-nominated string band returns to The Birchmere
Grammy-nominated Della Mae is an all-women string band comprised of founder and fiddle player Kimber Ludiker, lead vocalist/guitarist Celia Woodsmith, guitarist Avril Smith, bassist Vickie Vaughn, and mandolinist Maddie Witler.
“In bluegrass music, it’s uncommon for the band to be all women, especially for the soloists to be all women,” Smith said. “We’re unique in that way.”
The band’s name comes from the classic bluegrass song, “Big Spike Hammer.” The band first got together in 2009, but each member has their own origin story as to how they became a part of it.
“Kimber was just starting out and as a young musician, noticed there weren’t a lot of opportunities for women who were looking to be in a bluegrass band,” Smith explained about the group’s beginnings. “She decided to start her own band and feature women who were amazing instrumentalists and singers.”
Ludiker also is a two-time grand national fiddle champion who came to bluegrass in her late 20s.
For Smith, who grew up in the New York area, bluegrass wasn’t in her early musical DNA, playing rock, jazz and pop.
“I came to this music in college and what attracted me to it is that it’s a fundamentally social music; similar to jazz, there’s a cannon of material that everyone knows, and you can get together with complete strangers and have a way of connecting,” she said. “There’s a lot of improvisation built into the music and that leads to a lot of expression, and that’s what appealed to me.”
Vaughn comes from Kentucky, the birthplace of bluegrass, and she has been mystique in the music from an early day, and Woodsmith comes out of a rock and blues context, which isn’t a common sound in bluegrass, so that makes Della Mae’s sound a little bit different.
“Our band plays a lot of original music, and Celia writes a lot of the material, but we do a lot of co-writing together as well,” Smith said.
Over the years, Della Mae has become one of the most charismatic and engaging roots bands touring today.
The band will be headed to The Birchmere Nov. 20, to play many of its bluegrass favorites.
“We play Americana and bluegrass music, and we’ll be doing a double bill with Sister Sadie, another all-woman bluegrass band,” Smith said. “You can expect to hear really great singing, harmonies, and amazing soloing.”
Just as the pandemic began, Della Mae released “Headlight,” a studio album dedicated to celebrating powerful trailblazing women. Although they were unable to tour in support of the new release, the band members continued to play together and put together another new record, “Family Reunion.”
“We wrote and recorded the new record in 2021 mainly virtually,” Smith said. “Once we all got vaccinated, we got together in Silver Spring, Md. We originally were just going to do an EP, but we got the songs going so we ended up doing a full record. It was an amazing feeling to finally be together playing again.”
The Birchmere show will showcase many of the tunes from these two albums, though Smith noted Della Mae is always learning and adding new material to the set list and touring repertoire.
“We’ll be playing some songs we’ve been playing for a decade, but a lot of the new tunes, too,” she said. “We like to mix it up in terms of our catalog, as well as the vibe and style.”
Earlier this year, Della Mae released a 50-minute video-on-demand concert film, “The Stonecroft Sessions,” recorded in the beautiful rolling hills of Northern Virginia. Between songs, the band shares a peek behind the curtain, talking about everything from favorite candy bars to what makes a great cover song.
Looking ahead, Della Mae plans on playing a lot of music festivals in 2023, mixing those concerts in with club dates and concerts at performance halls.
But first, Della Mae is looking forward to teaming with Sister Sadie for this short tour.
“Our show is going to be an amazing night of singing as both bands have really great vocalists,” Smith said. “Both of our bands also have great harmonies and incredible instrumentalists, and anyone who loves the fiddle will really love this night.”
