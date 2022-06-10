George Mason University’s College of Visual and Performing Arts (CVPA) announced the recipients of the fourth round of its Young Alumni Commissioning Project Awards.
Three alumni were chosen based on the artistic excellence, career impact, and feasibility of their proposals and will receive financial, marketing, and production support to have their projects presented by the College at a Mason venue during the 2022-2023 season. Two additional alumni were awarded an inaugural grant of financial support, designed to assist in the completion of their proposed projects, which were selected because of their timeliness and significance to the Mason community.
“In this fourth round of the Project’s commissions, we received proposals with uniquely personal and emotional perspectives,” said Rick Davis, dean of Mason’s College of Visual and Performing Arts. “Knowing the vital role of the arts in strengthening community in challenging times, we are elated that this program continues to support the visions of these young artists.
“In response to the great range of proposals, and in order to ensure that we are providing as much support as possible to our incredible alumni, we established an additional award this year, which provides a grant to help these artists take their project to the next level, while removing the time frame for production or exhibition that is otherwise required,” said Davis. “As usual, I can’t wait to see what these great project ideas turn into once they’re fully developed.”
Juan Megna (Doctor of Musical Arts, 2021) received the Young Alumni Commissioning Award and $5,000 in commissioning support for Trailblazer, an album of original compositions that will build a dialogue between Jazz and Afro-Brazilian genres. The concept for the project is inspired by traditional melodies and rhythmic patterns of Candomblé (a diasporic religion syncretized from traditional religions of West Africa and Roman Catholic Christianity). “It is a real honor to receive this generous award coming from my alma mater institution,” said Megna. “It will help me crystallize a project that I dreamed of for so many years.”
Carlehr Swanson (Music, 2019) and Kyle Finnegan (Film, 2017) have received the Young Alumni Creative Development Award and will each receive $3,000 in commissioning support. Swanson receives the Creative Development Award for Growing Pains, an extended play record of original music, combining the styles of jazz, R&B, and gospel, exploring love, loss, faith, and hope along the transition to adulthood. Finnegan’s award will support his new documentary film, exploring the complicated role of MSG (monosodium glutamate) in the United States, as influenced by pervasive misinformation and the uniting love of food across cultures.
In light of the continued challenges for young artists and the excellence of the applications received in this round, the College elected to establish a brand-new award this year: the Young Alumni Artistic Support Grant, providing $2,000 in unrestricted support for the creation of their projects. Mohammed Saffouri (Film, 2020) and Megan Arnold (Film, 2018) are the inaugural recipients of this award. Saffouri’s award will support the development of his first narrative feature film, a deeply personal story about the experience and perseverance of a Muslin-American immigrant woman in the United States. Arnold, whose project is being created in collaboration with fellow alumni Michael Rose (Film, 2016) and Hannah Looney (Film, 2018), receives the award to assist in the creation of Momentum/Memoriam, an experimental music video that explores and contextualizes the group’s grief over the loss of their late collaborator and Mason alum, Jason Cortez (Film, 2015).
For consideration, applicants must have graduated from CVPA from the class of 2011 and after. Proposals could include original new work in any art form suitable for performance, exhibition, or screening in a Mason venue. The size, length, duration, magnitude, and content are at the artist’s discretion. Potential venues include Mason’s traditional theater spaces, galleries, and cinemas, but proposals for non-traditional venues, including digital spaces, were also considered.
The Young Alumni Commissioning Project is made possible by a generous bequest from the estate of Linda E. Gramlich for the support of young artists and by donors to Mason’s Giving Day, including Shugoll Research
