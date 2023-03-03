George Mason University presents a two-day gaming convention
George Mason University’s Student Involvement and the Center for the Arts have teamed with the school’s computer game design program and GMU Esports, to present GAMEmason 2023, a two-day gaming convention, which is expected to attract around 1,000 gaming enthusiasts.
“This is an annual event we host on campus to support our student center in all the aspects of gaming,” said Lauren Long, executive director of student involvement at GMU. “It’s held in four different buildings across the campus, but our main one is the Center for the Arts.”
The event, which takes place from noon to 10 p.m., March 3 and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., March 4 on GMU’s Fairfax campus, features free arcade play; tabletop and console gaming; augmented reality and virtual reality demonstrations, and Esports tournaments.
Games featured in the varsity-level Esports tournament will include Rocket League, League of Legends, Overwatch 2, Valorant, and Super Smash Brothers crew battles.
“Teams will be coming from all over the DMV area,” Long said. “There will also be an open Super Smash Brothers tournament on Friday night where anyone can come and play.”
There will also be an artist alley featuring work by GMU students surrounding gaming, plus vendors and businesses from across the gaming industry offering glimpses into some of the hottest products and future gaming trends.
“We have arcade games all throughout the lobby—some are old and some from Japan that you can’t get access to, so it’s really exciting,” Long said. “There will be a console gaming room with old consoles and some tabletop gaming for those interested in that.”
Education sessions will include topics such as game design, VR, music composition, careers in Esports, and more.
“It’s really an all-things gaming conference and it’s open to the community,” Long said. “It’s for 18 and over, though 16- and 17-year-olds can come if accompanied by an adult.”
Friday night will see a special presentation from Greg Street, vice president, and executive producer of Riot Games. Street, known as “Ghostcrawler” to his fans, has been creating video games for 25 years. Over his career, he has produced Riot Music, Riot Forge, the Emmy-winning series “Arcane” on Netflix, and Riot’s flagship title, League of Legends. He also worked on World of Warcraft at Blizzard Entertainment for six years and the Age of Empires series for Ensemble Studios and Microsoft.
His talk will be followed by music from internationally recognized video game/anime composer DJ James Landino, best known for his work on the musically acclaimed video game No Straight Roads.
Then on Saturday night, prominent voice actor Carolina Ravassa, known for her voice work in the video games Overwatch (Sombra), Valorant (Raze), and Grand Theft Auto V (Taliana Martinez), will deliver a presentation, followed by music from Bit Brigade, which performs rock covers of full NES game soundtracks as their gamer speed-runs the game live.
The first GAMEmason happened in 2019, and the idea formed around the fact that Mason has such a strong, growing computer game design program.
“The event in 2020 was canceled because of COVID and in 2021, we did an all-virtual event,” Long said. “Last year, we brought it back in person and had about 600 people. We hope to push and top that this year.”
Gaming and Esports is a billion-dollar industry and more people are watching the championship matches online than watching the NBA Finals or World Series.
“This is athletics of the future; it’s extremely popular even if the layman doesn’t realize it’s happening,” Long said. “We know that 36 percent of college students are involved in Esports and for many, it’s the only thing they are involved with on campus. So, we know this is something that really draws in students who aren’t engaged in any other way.”
The event, she added, allows people to find like-minded individuals and a place in their community.
“We expanded the event from last year and I think it’s going to just be an amazing two days for all who come out,” Long said. “We encourage everyone to come on out, enjoy Mason campus, and have a great weekend of gaming.”
Tickets cost $25 per day of $40 for a two-day pass. The event is free for GMU students. For more information, visit si.gmu.edu/gamemason.
