The Fairfax Symphony Orchestra (FSO) celebrates 65 years during its 2022-23 concert season which opens on Oct. 15 at Capital One Hall in Tysons, with renowned pianist Jeremy Denk in a performance of Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 2.
The FSO season continues with six concerts at Center for the Arts at George Mason University including two matinee performances of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker in December—a rare DC area production featuring live orchestral accompaniment.
Violinist Rachel Barton Pine also makes her FSO debut in February performing a newly rediscovered Symphony No. 2 by composer Florence Price in celebration of Black History Month.
Grammy-winning classical guitarist Jason Vieaux joins the FSO in March at GMU’s Harris Theatre in a performance of Joaquin Rodrigo’s renowned Concierto de Aranjuez on a program with a U.S. premiere by Czech composer, Sylvie Bodorová.
April brings a special collaboration with the Center for the Arts in a performance of Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 with pianist George Li. The FSO closes its season in grand style in May, with the anticipated return of internationally renowned cellist Zuill Bailey to perform Dvořák’s Cello Concerto. The complete schedule and program follow.
“As I begin my 13th concert season, and the orchestra’s exciting 65th, it’s clear that our Fairfax County and Washington, D.C. community loves classical music,” said Christopher Zimmerman, FSO music director and conductor. “For this, we are immensely grateful! Music entertains, comforts, energizes and lifts us. The programs we have planned this year are an exciting combination of the old and the new, either hot off the press or new to the orchestra, with extraordinary soloists joining us on stage. We express our sincere appreciation to our talented musicians, generous partners, and dedicated audiences, as we work together to serve people of all ages in our community and beyond as the region’s artistic ambassadors!”
