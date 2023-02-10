Performing Rediscovered Florence Price: Violin Concerto No. 2
In celebration of Black History Month, the Fairfax Symphony Orchestra (FSO) presents internationally renowned violinist Rachel Barton Pine to perform a recently rediscovered work by composer Florence Price, Violin Concerto No. 2. Completed in 1952, the year before Price’s death, the manuscript was never published and considered lost forever. In 2009, it was discovered by accident by renovators in an abandoned house Price once owned as a summer home outside of Chicago. Pine will also join the FSO in a performance of Sarasate’s Fantasy on Bizet’s “Carmen” on a demanding program with Dvorak’s famous Symphony No 7.
“We are excited to welcome Rachel Barton Pine to perform with the FSO for the first time,” said Christopher Zimmerman, Fairfax Symphony conductor and music director. “She is an extraordinary artist; a virtuoso violinist who has a passionate commitment to unearthing and performing all sorts of music from a diverse array of composers, as well as a committed teacher and tireless advocate of the beauty and significance of classical music. Price’s 2nd violin concerto is now, thanks to Rachel, getting the recognition that it deserves.” Zimmerman continued, “We will also perform Dvorak’s 7th symphony—the most dramatic and tempestuous of the ‘big three’ (i.e. Nos. 7, 8 and 9 “The New World”), and a personal favorite!”
“I’ve known of this concerto’s existence since 1997 and to finally be able to share it with audiences this season is really a dream come true,” said violinist Rachel Barton Pine. “It’s been thrilling to see Florence Price getting the recognition she has always deserved, and I hope that everyone will also embrace the music of so many other wonderful Black composers from throughout the centuries. This repertoire is really a treasure trove.”
Throughout her career, Pine has been dedicated to featuring the music of Black composers and their previously overlooked music into today’s cultural consciousness. Early in her career, she noticed that young people learning classical music seldom have the opportunity to study and perform music written by Black composers. Over the last 20 years, Pine and her RBP Foundation’s Music by Black Composers (MBC) project have collected more than 900 works by 450+ Black composers from the 18th–21st centuries. MBC curates free repertoire directories on its website and publishes print resources, including pedagogical books of music exclusively by global Black classical composers and the Rachel Barton Pine Foundation Coloring Book of Black Composers. While in Fairfax, Pine will record a program on the music of Black Composers for distribution to Fairfax County Public Schools.
In November, Pine released a new album, Violin Concertos by Black Composers Through the Centuries - Cedille Records, to mark the 25th anniversary of her groundbreaking album in 1997 of works by Classical and Romantic composers of African descent. The new album features Pine’s new recording of the Violin Concerto No. 2 by 20th-century American composer Florence Price with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, conducted by Jonathon Heyward. The Price concerto replaces a concerto by Chevalier de Meude-Monpas, as recent research indicates the 18th-century French composer, likely not of African descent. The album includes reissues of three performances from the earlier program, works by Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, José White Lafitte and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor.
Pine has performed with the world’s leading orchestras including the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Camerata Salzburg, and the Chicago, Vienna and Detroit Symphony Orchestras. She has worked with renowned conductors, including Teddy Abrams, Marin Alsop, Semyon Bychkov, Neeme Järvi, Erich Leinsdorf, Sir Neville Marriner, Nicholas McGegan, Zubin Mehta, Tito Muñoz, and John Nelson, and has collaborated with artists such as Daniel Barenboim, Christoph Eschenbach, and William Warfield. She performs on the “ex-Bazzini, ex-Soldat” Joseph Guarnerius “del Gesù” (Cremona 1742).
In both art and life, Pine has an extraordinary ability to connect with people. Celebrated as a leading interpreter of great classic and contemporary works, her performances combine her innate gift for emotional communication and her scholarly fascination with historical research. She plays with passion and conviction, thrilling audiences worldwide with her dazzling technique, lustrous tone, and infectious joy in music-making.
Join us Saturday, February 11 at 8 p.m. at Center for the Arts at George Mason University featuring Christopher Zimmerman, conductor. Tickets start at $40 (students $15). For more information, please visit www.FairfaxSymphony.org
