As you shift to your fall schedule and routines, there has never been a better time to use your local Fairfax County Park Authority (FCPA) Rec Center.
Take advantage of the membership sale that is underway and runs through Oct. 15. Whether you’re a new or returning member, you can save up to 15 percent on the purchase of an annual membership. If the annual membership option doesn’t fit your needs, visit the Rec Center website; or stop by a Rec Center to discuss membership options.
Memberships are on sale at any of the county’s nine Rec Centers and online. FCPA Rec Center membership gives you access to all nine Rec Centers, the indoor tracks, drop-in and virtual group fitness classes, pools, spas, saunas, basketball courts, racquetball courts, strength equipment, cardio equipment, free weights, drop-in pickleball, ice skating and fitness center orientations. Amenities vary by location. A wealth of recreational opportunities awaits you at the Park Authority Rec Centers.
