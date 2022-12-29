Breathing life into a classic Broadway musical, Falls Church High School’s Chicago: Teen Edition was certainly found guilty of being a captivating experience.
With a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse alongside music by John Kander, Tony-winning musical Chicago lit up the Broadway world in 1975. Based on a play of the same name by Maurine Dallas Watkins, Chicago is centered around the fanaticism surrounding homicide in an energetic roaring twenties era Chicago, Ill. This era of new music, noir films, and unspeakable crime are the base for which Chicago’s jazz and vaudeville dances come to life.
The musical was led by the duo Roxie Hart (Dara Kearney) and Velma Kelly (Mariela Palencia). Roxie and Velma constantly butted heads as they searched for approval from the obsessive press as a result of the murderous atrocities they had done. Kearney fully embraced the growth of Roxie, changing her physical movements from timid to more open and expressive as the limelight fell onto her. Palencia’s presence flooded the stage as her dancing and vocals flowed with ease. Supporting the dynamic of Roxie and Velma was the legendary defense lawyer Billy Flynn (Jimmy Benjamin), with Benjamin centering the focus on his sharp, charismatic support. The matron of their cell block, Matron Mamma Morton (Judy Zam) also played an important role in the story of Roxie and Velma. Zam’s vocals lit up the stage and beautifully set the tone of her character. Each character had a uniqueness that not only separated them from each other but put equal focus on each other’s greatest moments.
The support that was given by the ensemble radiated throughout the entire production. The ensemble became a part of energetic musical numbers, from imprisoned women to the press and even babies, staying in character throughout. The particular dancing of ensemble member Maggie Manarin gave exceptional energy to the ensemble’s performance, which was carried well by Manarin’s other ensemble members. Another vital support came in the form of Roxie’s husband Amos Hart (Luis Silva). Silva constantly had moments of character growth, showing moments of excitement and sadness with expressive movement.
In order to capture the look of the late 20’s through a black-and-white palette, Falls Church’s tech produced excellent visuals to compliment the actors and further accentuate the noir theme. The set itself, sturdily designed and constructed by Justin Chenh, Adli Nashashibi, Scar Emmerson, and Max Purtill, wonderfully used a rigid, architectural style to represent the new buildings of the early century. The usage of prison bars and doors on wheels also shifted the setting of new scenes with ease. The hair and makeup crew of Alice Rojas Perez, Miles Alexander, Natalie Mejia Ramos, and Ellie Mitchell fully embraced the monotone shades of noir film using black lipstick along with black and white wigs to continue the theme of early roaring twenties film. The props department worked well along with the other tech portions of the production, with white ostrich feathers to create contrast with the actors’ faces. These elements worked together to send the production back in time to the early 20’s successfully.
Falls Church’s production of Chicago: Teen Edition flowed smoothly and encapsulated an energetic era of new dance and music in the roaring twenties. The jump from modern day to the late 20’s became an unforgettable experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.