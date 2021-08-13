The Fairfax Comic-Con has decided not to move forward with their event in late August.
The pop culture festival was to hold its first post-pandemic event since 2019 at the Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly August 24 and 25. However, news about the spread of new coronavirus variants has caused the event runners Incredible Conventions to rethink their plans.
Fairfax Comic-Con made the following announcement on their website as well as their various social media pages letting their customers know about their decision and apologizing for the inconvenience:
“It’s with a heavy heart we have decided to move Fairfax Comic Con to Spring 2022. We currently do not have a confirmed date but will update this site (and post on social media and in our newsletter) as soon as we can.”
According to another post on the festival’s Facebook page, Incredible Conventions had multiple conversations with their staff, the venue itself, and medical professional to hold off on holding the event until sometime in the spring of next year.
The Comic-Con’s website also posted information for attendees who had already purchased tickets and exhibitors who had purchased tables. The Con has said that it will honor all tickets and tables purchased for the now defunct show at their 2022 show, attendees and exhibitors are allowed to ask for refunds and the con has provided a form for that very purpose. Ticket sales for the 2022 event have been put on hold until the event planners can confirm new dates for the new show.
The event was scheduled to have guests from across the pop culture world that would include comic books and television. Among those guests were to be Gary Cohn, the creator of DC Comics character Blue Devil which recently made its live television debut as a supporting cast member on the CW Network show Swamp Thing played by Beverly Hills 90210-star Ian Ziering.
Also scheduled to attend were several voice actors from popular past and present cartoons, among them were Monica Rial who voices the characters of Tsuyu Asui in the English-language version of My Hero Academia as well as Bulma from the show DragonBall Z Kai.
Another notable guest of the festival would have been singer and voice actress Samantha Newark, best known for her work voicing the characters of Jem and Jerrica Benton on the 1980s cartoon Jem and the Holograms. Newark also had a cameo role in the live action Jem and the Holograms movies released in 2015.
In addition to the Fairfax Comic-Con, Incredible Conventions also runs the Fredericksburg Comic and Toy Show which ran without incident this past July. The group still lists other festivals on the website which includes Superstar Anime which will be held in Virginia Beach at the Virginia Beach Convention Center September 18 and 19 as well as the Hampton Comic-Con which will be held October 30 and 31 at the Hampton Roads Convention Center.
