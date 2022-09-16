The City of Fairfax will be hosting National Dance Day, Sept. 17. Festivities take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
National Dance Day (NDD) was established in 2010, by American Dance Movement (ADM) Co-founder Nigel Lythgoe, and Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton(D- Washington, D.C.). That first year saw festivities on the National Mall, and in Los Angeles.
The day was originally celebrated in July, but now it takes place annually on the third Saturday of September. The move was made to coincide with the school year.
What started as a site-specific event can now be found in large, and small locations across America, and even online. ADM is working to help Americans incorporate dance into their lives, and remind people that dance is both an important form of exercise and artistic expression. The day is a chance to make dance accessible, and inclusive to everyone.
“Everybody can dance! There is an old proverb, ‘If you can talk, you can sing. If you can walk, you can dance,’” said Megan DeBois, cultural arts manager, for the City of Fairfax. Even for those who can’t dance, this is “a wonderful event to come and watch, and experience the joy of dance.”
National Dance Day is just one of the cultural events in the City of Fairfax. According to DuBois “Fairfax is a great place for the arts.” The City of Fairfax Theater Company performs at multiple venues around Fairfax, and there are wonderful public arts spaces around town, including outdoor murals.
The City of Fairfax began participating in NDD in 2019. This will be the third year they offer the program. The event was not held in 2020 because of the pandemic.
The event is designed to be fun for the entire family.
Highlights of the Fairfax program will include international dancing, ballet, tap dance, and modern dance.
Several dance companies will not only perform, but teach a dance lesson to the audience. They include VA Ballet Company and School, Worldance/Xuejuan Dance Ensemble, The Movement Studio, McGrath Morgan Academy of Irish Dance, Fairfax HS Dance Academy, and C4 Performing Arts. Next Reflex Dance Collective, and Sundays on Tap will also perform.
There is a National Dance Day dance for participants to learn. Fairfax will be highlighting the dance at 2:30 p.m.
The Kennedy Center will offer a livestream demonstration of the NDD dance at 6 p.m. Former “So You Think You Can Dance” winner Bailey Muñoz will be leading that. Following the lesson, at 7:30 p.m., viewers can watch a livestream journey around the Kennedy Center grounds, with darlingdance company as they debut their modern dance performance “All My Friends.”
If you would like to practice the NDD dance in advance, you can find this year’s YouTube tutorial online at ADM’s website. The tutorial is led by two sets of dancing couples, former
“Dancing with the Stars” regulars Derek Hough, and Hayley Erbert, and TikTok stars Cost n’ Mayor (Austin Telenko, and Marideth Batchelor).
To find the Fairfax festivities, just head to the splash pad area in Old Town Square on University Drive in Fairfax.
