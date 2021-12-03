The National Concert Band of America kicks off the holiday season
The National Concert Band of America (NCBA) will return to the stage December 5 for their “Sounds of the Season” performance to celebrate the holiday season. Located at Carl Sandburg Middle School on 8428 Fort Hunt Rd in Alexandria, the event will be free to attend and will begin promptly at 3 p.m.
Based in the greater Washington, D.C. region, the NCBA was founded in 1974, focusing on the unique musical talents of the nation’s many military bands, as well as qualified civilians interested in performing with the group. With more than 47 years of experience, the group aims to strengthen broad appreciation of classical music traditions, as well as honor the lives of American military veterans and their families.
This weekend, the NCBA’s “Sounds of the Season” performance is set to excite and entertain crowds of various backgrounds regardless of their celebratory customs with performances of classic works such as Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride,” Roger Zare’s “December Lullaby,” and Steven Bulla’s “Rhapsody for Hanukkah,” as well as composer Kevin Day’s newer Latin-themed piece “Christmas in Spain.”
The show will be directed by principal conductor, Adrian Holton, who has been a consistent contributor to the community of classical music and currently serves as the assistant director of Montgomery College’s Maryland Band Directors Band. Having worked with various other concert bands during his life, Holton brings strong experience in the field to a highly talented group of musicians for a show that promises to usher audiences into the warmth of the season.
“Our concert will be the perfect way to start the holiday season with a wide variety of music highlighting the season and [the] many ways that people might celebrate,” said Holton.
Alongside Holton is Associate Conductor William Terry. Now retired, Terry’s experience in concert conducting spans across multiple years as he was the senior conductor for the U.S. Navy Band’s concert and ceremonial bands for the greater portion of two decades. In his retirement, Terry remains an adjunct music theory and career skills professor at Omega Studios School in Rockville, as well as a recording musician for Omega Studios.
As the holiday season returns to the nation, the NCBA’s “Sounds of the Season” performance aims to impress audiences from across the region with an afternoon of concert classics and newer staples to the genre.
“We are thrilled to share this exciting program of music that features a nice balance of concert band classics and new hits that will certainly become mainstream contributions to the repertoire,” said Holton.
