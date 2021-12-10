NextStop Theatre stages something a little different for Christmas
Once the calendar hits December, there are plenty of opportunities to see traditional holiday shows like “The Nutcracker” or “A Christmas Carol,” with plenty of performances by different companies around Northern Virginia and the entire Washington, D.C. region.
But, for those looking for something a bit different, NextStop Theatre Company is staging “Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!),” a fast, furious, and slightly irreverent look at holiday classics and traditions.
Directed by Evan Hoffmann, the racy comedy follows three actors who instead of performing Charles Dickens’ classic for the umpteenth time, choose to perform every Christmas story ever told.
And they add to the holiday magic by sprinkling in seasonal icons from ancient times to contemporary pop culture, Christmas traditions from around the world, and every carol ever sung. That means you can expect Santa Claus, Rudolph and Charlie Brown all to make an appearance.
The show stars a trio of actresses—Rebecca Ballinger, Rikki Howie and Brittany Martz, all of whom have rich ties to the local theatre community.
Ballinger was last seen on the NextStop stage in the production of “Beehive” in 2019, but was also a part of the theatre’s pandemic-inspired Parking Lot series last year. She’s thrilled to be back.
“This is such a fun show to be part of,” she said. “We are sort of playing ourselves. It starts off with the three of us putting on a traditional production of ‘A Christmas Carol’ as a lot of theatres do this time of year.”
Ballinger’s character quickly interrupts the production, moaning about how she just can’t do this show again, as there’s so many other holiday things she thinks of before this Dickens play.
“We get this idea to do as many of those stories as we can, as fast as we can in an hour-and-a-half,” the actress said. “We get ideas from the audience and then we go forward with as many of those stories as we can, fast and abridged. And that creates some really good ingredients for great comedy.”
Though it seems like that scenario might create a great deal of improv, the script is written in a way where it’s mostly pre-planned, since many of the same holiday classics will be thrown out in response.
“Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!)” was written by John K. Alvarez, Michael Carleton and James FitzGerald in 2003, and contains original music by Will Knapp. The three comedians allow anyone producing the show to update jokes to things topical since a lot of the references were dealing with the times they were living in.
“Evan decided to cast three women in the role as part of those changes, which is not typically done,” Ballinger said. “This is my first time working with Rikki and Brittany on stage. It’s been an interesting rehearsal process, with it being significantly shorter than normal. It’s been super-super-fast and me, Rikki and Brittany have had to speed up this cast bonding and understanding how we feed off each other on stage, which is appropriate given the context of the play. It’s been so much fun.”
The big theme throughout the performance is tradition and that’s something that people are longing for this time of year.
“What has been really fun about doing this show in 2021 is the comfort and predictability that these traditions give us year after year,” Ballinger said. “It’s a big celebration of how many there are. People grew up watching different things and this is a way for us to celebrate them all. This is 80 minutes of silly comfort and a great way to immerse yourself into the Christmas season.”
NextStop will present “Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!)” Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. through December 19.
