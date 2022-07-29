Fairfax City’s Economic Development Office has partnered with the City of Fairfax Regional Library to create a 15-stop StoryWalk® for families to explore at the Point 50 Shopping Center located at 10334 Fairfax Boulevard, throughout the month of August.
StoryWalk® is an international event that makes literacy interactive in an unexpected way by combining exercising and reading. From August 1 through 31, pages from the book “Fang and Nugget Go to School” by Tammi Sauer and illustrated by Michael Slack will be displayed on business storefront windows and yard signs. The ocean-themed story was selected to fit with the Library’s Summer Reading Theme of “Oceans of Possibilities”.
The walking route is less than a mile long and each display has information on where to find the next page as well as an activity associated with it to encourage interactive conversations. Maps of the route and activity sheets can be picked up at the library, and participating businesses accessed digitally by scanning the QR code on the pages, or downloaded at fairfaxcityconnected.com/storywalk22.
The StoryWalk® at Point 50 also encourages shopping local for the entire month. As an extra incentive to complete the StoryWalk®, when proof of purchase at a Point 50 business is submitted along with a completed activity sheet, participants will be entered into a raffle to receive one of two $50.00 gift cards to a Point 50 business of choice and a copy of the book.
“In looking for a good book for the Point 50 StoryWalk®, “Nugget and Fang Go to School” was chosen because it’s entertaining while also holding deeper messages about embracing differences, facing challenges, and valuing good friends,” said Pamela Coughlan, youth services assistant of the City of Fairfax Regional Library. “The Point 50 StoryWalk® is taking a book and making it an experience, and the City of Fairfax Regional Library is glad to be a part of that!”
“We are excited to partner not only with the City of Fairfax Regional Library but also with the many businesses located at Point 50 to provide an engaging literacy activity that enables us to support shopping local,” said Danette Nguyen, assistant director of Economic Development. “The Point 50 shopping center has become another city destination where people want to go. You can take a fitness class, spend time in restaurants, relax with personal services, and explore public art. As more businesses open and programming develops at the shopping center, it really adds to the vibrancy and strong economy of the city.”
To learn more about the Point 50 StoryWalk®, visit fairfaxcityconnected.com/storywalk22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.