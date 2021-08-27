At an iconic Reston landmark, artists are hosting an event to support a global cause. A special show of more than 50 works by international artists will be presented by retired U.S. Ambassador Scott DeLisi and his organization, Engage Nepal, at Reston Art Gallery and Studios (RAGS).
All are welcome to attend the two-day show, open September 1 and 2 from noon until 7 p.m. There will be a reception September 1 at 5 p.m. Proceeds from purchases of these distinctive paintings and photography, all donated by the artists, will go directly to the COVID Crisis Relief Fund to create a pediatric intensive care unit at one of Engage Nepal’s partner hospitals. Monetary donations will also be gratefully received to assist Nepal, which is highly impacted by the pandemic.
“Nepal has been devastated, so we are doing all we can to help. This includes the sale of these wonderful paintings and photos donated by a variety of artists, including many from Uganda who truly wanted to help the people in Nepal in a time of need,” said DeLisi. “I met those artists when I served as ambassador in Uganda and was so touched by their kindness and concern.” Engage Nepal works directly with the local citizens to deliver health services, offer entrepreneurial training, to work with communities in protecting their environment, and to create new opportunities for the future. See below for additional information from Scott DeLisi, and learn more on Facebook @engagenepal and with a visit to EngageNepal.org.
“All artists are world artists, and we are honored to host this event and help raise awareness of this global concern,” said Pat Macintyre, artist and director of Reston Art Gallery and Studios. “We hope that our community of Reston and beyond will enjoy Engage Nepal’s art show and support the work of this important organization.”
The glass-front lakeside entrance of Reston Art Gallery and Studios is located at the “ART” sign, 11400 Washington Plaza West, Reston, VA 20190 at historic, scenic Lake Anne Plaza. For GPS directions and parking, search “Lake Anne Plaza.”
Editor’s note: The catalog of art for sale to support Covid Crisis Relief for Nepal is available in Dropbox. To receive the catalog by email, as well as hi-res art images for publication, contact the Executive Director of Engage Nepal, Ambassador (ret.) Scott DeLisi scott.delisi@engagenepal.org.
