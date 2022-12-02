The not-for-profit performing arts company presents original musical, “The Perfect Christmas List”
Each year, the Encore Theatrical Arts Project puts on a holiday-themed show featuring the talented performers of its pre-professional performing arts company. This year, Encore is presenting “The Perfect Christmas List,” a new Broadway-style musical.
“We’ve been in rehearsals since August, and the show will have a lot of big, glamorous fun musical numbers,” said Raynor van der Merwe, artistic director of the Annandale-based not-for-profit performing arts company. “For those who have been coming to our shows for years, they know we always have something new. Unlike the Nutcracker, where you see the same show year after year, this is something original.”
The musical follows the adventure of a determined North Pole elf named Chip who tries to worm his way onto Santa’s exceptionally prestigious Wish Fulfillment Squad and prove he’s the best elf for the job. Along the way, he’s faced with ragdolls, toy soldiers, and other spirited holiday characters who impact his mission to succeed.
“The story takes place both in New York and the North Pole,” van der Merwe said. “Every year at the North Pole there is a big event where they choose an elf to be part of the Wish Fulfillment Squad and they get to pick a child and give them a special gift. Chip wants to get picked, but instead, his sister gets chosen.”
That doesn’t sit well with the jealous elf, who sees an opportunity to take his sister’s position when she leaves the wish list behind.
“Confusion and chaos ensues and there’s a lot of laughs that follow,” van der Merwe said. “There’s something in this for all ages; our 5-year-olds to our senior citizens, and it will leave everyone humming tunes.”
“The Perfect Christmas List” features more than 30 performers, creative choreography, elaborate sets, stunning costumes, and more than 20 musical numbers. The production will play 11 performances between Dec. 10-18 at the Richard J. Ernst Theater on the NOVA Annandale Campus.
“I just love the script this year, everything flows so beautifully,” van der Merwe said. “It tells the story in such a humorous way and has lots of laughs and twists and turns. There’s physical comedy and we’re getting more laughs than we’ve ever gotten before from a show.”
The show features recent JMU musical theatre graduate Noah Hamade, and GMU musical theatre major Brandon J. Morris. Both are company members of Encore and have enjoyed performing alongside their fellow actors and singers.
“It’s a nice big cast with these two talented young men leading the way; Brandon plays Harvey, and Noah plays Chip,” van der Merwe said. “There’s lots of unexpected twists and turns that make this interesting along the way with our characters and everyone is doing a tremendous job.”
Even though most of the cast are children, ages 11 and up, Encore holds each cast member up to high standards and prides itself on the professionalism that the cast exhibits.
“We set up this program 25 years ago to give training and performing opportunities to future young professionals,” van der Merwe said. “I’m happy to say we have members who have gone on to be in Broadway shows and The Rockettes.”
Although there are plenty of versions of “Christmas Carol” and “The Nutcracker” around in December, there are very few chances to see something new and original, which is why “The Perfect Christmas List” is a great production to see this holiday season.
“This takes you to the North Pole and enters the world of fantasy, so it’s just great for kids and suitable for the whole family,” van der Merwe said. “We’re offering something that I just don’t see anywhere else. It really energizes the audience and will put people in a great holiday spirit.”
For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.encore-tap.org
