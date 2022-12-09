The legendary group will perform selections from Beethoven
The Emerson String Quartet has long been known as one of the best chamber ensembles in classical music, so music lovers were saddened to learn it would be disbanding in the fall of 2023 after four decades of playing beautiful music together.
The quartet initially formed as a student group at the Juilliard School in the 70s, taking their name from poet Ralph Waldo Emerson. Over the years, the Emerson Quartet recorded more than 30 albums, took home nine Grammy Awards, won the prestigious Avery Fisher Prize, and were inducted into the Classical Music Hall of Fame in 2010.
But until its final concert next October, the notable quartet, comprised of Eugene Drucker on violin, Philip Setzer on violin, Lawrence Dutton on violin and Paul Watkins on cello, will be playing some farewell concerts, with one last stop at Wolf Trap’s The Barns on Dec. 9.
For its farewell concert, the quartet will turn to Beethoven, performing String Quartet No. 8 in E minor, Op. 59, No. 2 and String Quartet No. 13 in B flat major, Op. 130, with Grosse Fuge.
“This program has two monumental Beethoven string quartets,” said Drucker. “We’ll start with Opus 59, No. 2, one of the middle-period quartets that Beethoven wrote. It begins with two chords followed by silence, and then the motion resumes quietly after that, but these two strong chords are a call to attention for the listener and recur throughout the movement.”
It’s what makes the selection one of the legendary composer’s most noted work and one that the quartet has always enjoyed performing together.
“The music is very impassioned and intense in the first movement,” Drucker said. “The second movement is wonderfully serene and contemplative, so it’s a big contrast. Some people think Beethoven was trying to evoke the medieval concept of the music of the spheres—the idea that the plants in their motions across the skies made celestial music that mortals could not hear.”
That idea is brought up in William Shakespeare’s “The Merchant of Venice,” and Beethoven was known to be very fond of the Bard.
“Therefore, it’s not a huge stretch to imagine he was trying to portray in musical terms this idea,’ Drucker said. “In addition to the very long peaceful lines that are woven by all the instruments either together or imitatively one after another, there is a kind of rhythmic fit that is heard throughout the movement that sounds a little like a distant march.”
The fourth movement, Drucker described, is one that tricks the listener into what key it’s in.
“The overall key of this piece is E-minor, and when the fourth movement starts out, we think it’s in C-major, but we realize it was all setting up this pull towards E-minor,” he said. “This harmonically deceptive material occurs a number of times over the course of the fourth movement, and works up to an absolutely thrilling conclusion.”
The second piece on the program, Opus 130, is one of Beethoven’s late quartets, and continues the composer’s trailblazing path for exploring chamber music and things that have not been done before.
“In this particular one, he’s experimenting with the overall structure; we have six movements rather than the traditional four,” Drucker said. “One innovation he had been working on in his later music was that if the piece had a slow introduction, he would have that material recur throughout the fast movement. This idea of interweaving the slow material into the main flow was unusual at the time. It achieved an emotional cohesiveness that was not always the case before.”
The decision to stop touring was announced last year, with the reason given that its members wanted to focus on teaching and solo work.
The quartet’s farewell season will also include performances in major concert halls across the U.S. and Europe, including stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, London, Vienna, Copenhagen, Luxembourg, Cologne, and Prague.
So, don’t miss the chance to see one of the greatest chamber quartets of our time play at Wolf Trap!
