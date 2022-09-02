The 29th annual Middle Eastern Food Festival will take place Sept. 3 and 4, on the grounds of Holy Transfiguration Melkite Greek-Catholic Church in McLean.
“I started going to the festival about 19 years ago. Everyone is so welcoming and the traditional homemade food is what I especially look forward to, the lamb dinner, hummus, grape leaves and numerous types of baklava, and other desserts,” shared Vienna resident Patti Boerger. “The musicians are wonderful. I’ve even had strangers sitting next to me translate some of the words to the songs.”
Past attendees had to wait until dinner time on Saturday to order the lamb dinner. This year, it will be available throughout the entire festival, and attendees can download menus and order on-line, so they won’t have to wait too long in line.
“The Middle Eastern Festival is primarily an outreach event,” said Robert Salem, the festival chair. “It is an opportunity to introduce ourselves to the community. To share our culture and faith through the hospitality of food.”
Salem is expecting between 8,000 and 10,000 people to attend this year’s festival. He attributes the festival’s success to the “legendary hospitality” of people from the Middle East.
In addition to food, there will be plenty of activities for the entire family.
During the day, children will find plenty of fun outside. They can play on a moon bounce, get their face painted, go for pony rides, and enjoy a petting zoo. There will also be some carnival style games for families to enjoy.
Indoors there will be dance demonstrations throughout the festival.
A highlight of the festival is the “Halfi” on Saturday night. The party begins at 6 pm. There will be a DJ, and dancing from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to learn a traditional folk line dance called the “Dabke.”
The festival attracts a variety of vendors. This year there will be booths selling olive oils and balsamics; pashminas and scarves; handbags and backpacks; knick knacks and ornaments; Turkish towels and blankets; knives and kitchen cutlery; and, unique toys for children. There will also be booths selling jewelry, including jewelry from a nonprofit made by women rescued from human trafficking.
The church’s bookstore will also be open to guests. There festival goers will find icons, and more.
The festival is the church’s largest fundraiser of the year. There will be tours of the church offered throughout the day. The Holy Transfiguration Melkite Greek-Catholic Church is the local parish of the Melkite Eparchy of Newton, Mass. “Melkite” refers to Catholics whose ancestry is Middle Eastern. The church follows Byzantine traditions in worship, theology, and spirituality.
The festival will take place rain, or shine, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and from 12:30 to 5 p.m., Sunday. Holy Transfiguration Melkite Greek-Catholic Church is located at 8501 Lewinsville Road in McLean. Admission to the festival, and parking are free.
