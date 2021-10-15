Debi Smith has been making music for as long as she can remember.
“I started singing in folk groups at church and in school, and while in college, I sang in a folk trio, and that’s where I really got interested in doing this as a career,” Smith said. “When I started realizing that people would hire me! I had a lot of songs in my repertoire because I would just sit around and play.”
After college, Smith worked at the National Endowment for the Arts in Washington, D.C., and moonlighted as a musician. That’s when she performed as part of the all-woman Irish group The Hags.
She also started touring with her sister Megan as The Smith Sisters back in the early ’80s, and the duo recorded five successful albums.
“We toured the college circuit at first, but then worked with Columbia Artists Management and toured the U.S., and went overseas,” Smith said. “But Megan decided to do something else—she’s more of a scientist—and I kept performing.”
Smith would play with guitarist Al Petteway and also joined the popular The Four Bitchin’ Babes. She released eight solo albums, the latest being the brand-new “Then and Now” recording,
Smith will open for Garrison Keillor October 20 at the Birchmere.
“I’m excited to be opening for Garrison Keillor as I’ve done shows with him before with my sister,” said the Falls Church-based singer. “I’ll be doing a 30-minute set and I’ll be playing songs from my new CD, which I did during the pandemic.”
Smith found herself with some extra time at home, and needed to do something to save her sanity, and knew creating new music was just what she needed.
“I learned how to record on my computer and learned how to do my own instruments,” Smith said. “I reviewed a lot of the material that I cut my teeth on—the artists that I loved, the songs that I loved, and my album is a retrospective and tribute to the people, the artists and music that inspired me at the beginning.”
She plays most of the music on the recording, though she did bring in guitarist Al Petteway and Marcy Marxer to help.
Some of the people who she pays tribute to, Smith actually ended up performing with in her career, including Doc Watson and Tom Paxton.
“These are all traditional songs, some I learned in elementary school; for instance, one of the first things I started doing was singing patriotic songs, because that’s what you did when you were in chorus back then, so I included ‘America the Beautiful,’” Smith said.
Because Keillor’s show is going to be about what it’s like getting older, Smith felt this was a great compliment.
“This album fits perfectly, because I am looking back,” she said.
Some of the songs she’ll do are “Polly Von” from Peter, Paul and Mary; “Forever Young,” by Bob Dylan “I Was Born in East Virginia,” the popular hit by The Carter Family.
“They inspired me early in my career and I was thrilled to have the opportunity to sing with Janette Carter at The Carter Family Fold when I was starting out, and I have always enjoyed performing their legendary songs,” Smith said.
Although she’s played The Birchmere numerous times, and has been a seasoned performer for decades, Smith admitted she’s a little nervous for the gig as it will be her first one back since the pandemic began.
“You can sing in your living room and that’s great, but when you can get up and sing in front of people, I just love to sing and see people enjoying it, and sharing that moment together,” Smith said. “I’m excited about my songs, and very excited to see Garrison Keillor who is just mesmerizing. He’s funny and off-the-cuff, and you never know exactly what’s going to happen. It will be a show where you leave feeling good, and I think we all need that right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.