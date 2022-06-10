The singer is touring in support of her new album, "The Body Remembers"
At the age of 16, Debbie Gibson catapulted up the music charts thanks to her 1987 debut album, “Out of the Blue,” which made the singer one of the most popular pop artists of the late ’80s.
But unlike Tiffany and some other teen singers making it big at the time, Gibson was more than just a pop princess who could sing; Gibson also wrote all her own songs and gained notoriety and respect for her lyrics from many in the music industry.
In fact, her No. 1 hit, “Foolish Beat,” made Gibson the youngest artist to write, produce, and perform a top track on the Billboard Hot 100 ever, and she was named by ASCAP as Songwriter of the Year in 1989.
Over the past 30 years or so, Gibson has continued to record music and tour, selling more than 16 million albums worldwide and releasing 10 studio albums and five compilations. Her latest, “The Body Remembers,” was released this past fall, and was recorded on her own label, “Stargirl Records”. The album achieved one million streams in only its first month.
The album includes new tunes plus a duet with New Kids on the Block’s Joey McIntyre on her hit song, “Lost In Your Eyes.”
“Some of the songs were percolating before the pandemic, but the majority was made during the pandemic, and I did all my vocals at my home,” Gibson said. “That was so much fun for me because that’s how I made my original demo that got me my first record deal. It’s such a pure way to record. When you go into a studio and you’re explaining things to an engineer, you get out of your zone and you miss the moment.”
Even though they were written in the past two years, Gibson explains she’s not a “gloomy or moody” person, and she likes to take hard challenging times and disguise a lot of the messages in hooky dance songs.
“Right before the pandemic started, I was in a place where I had just finished a really big, long chapter of touring and I did a thing for Nickelodeon and I decided to take a breath—maybe three months and just regroup,” she said. “Then the rest of the world was regrouping and people were looking for entertainers to entertain, and I took that on. I started making videos on social media and took on the responsibility to spread some sunshine to people.”
Gibson is currently on tour celebrating her 35-year career and will stop for a night at The Birchmere on June 15.
“I haven’t done a full-length show in a while, but it’s going to be a fun evening and I’m so looking forward to it,” she said. “Obviously, there will be all the original hits, some reimagined, as I love to take an upbeat song and turn it into an acoustic, but some will be the way people expect because they love that, too.”
She’ll also play a number of the new tunes off “The Body Remembers,” several of which she has never performed live before.
“At my shows, there’s always a part where I like to be spontaneous and just be at the keyboard, and I, along with the audience, has no idea what’s going to happen,” Gibson said. “Someone may yell out a request, or I could be telling a story and it reminds me of a song, and I really like people to have an experience that’s part bells and whistles, choreographed planned, and part completely spontaneous in the moment.”
Gibson is also known for her stage work, appearing on Broadway in “Les Miserables,” “Cabaret” and “Beauty and the Beast” and playing Sandy in “Grease” on London’s West End. She’s also a fan favorite from competing on “Dancing with the Stars” and starred in the Hallmark films, “Summer of Dreams” and its sequel “Wedding of Dreams.”
She plans on continuing doing both acting and music, but for now, is concentrating on the latter and is excited about heading to The Birchmere.
“I feel that in these chaotic times, people want to reconnect,” Gibson said. “I don’t want a time machine to go back and be 20 again, but I do love being reminded of all the great feelings that come up from that time. Much like my audience, I am who I was, but now living in a modern world. That’s what the show feels like to me.”
