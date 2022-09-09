In 2015, Arena Stage presented the premiere of a Broadway hopeful that would soon become one of the buzziest theatrical shows of the 21st century.
With a book by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson, a score by Grammy, Tony, Olivier, and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and directed by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, “Dear Evan Hansen” would make it to Broadway the next year, taking home six Tony awards, including Best Musical, and even snagging a Grammy Award in the process.
The show continues to create excitement, and a tour is currently playing at the Kennedy Center through Sept. 25.
“Dear Evan Hansen” follows a high school senior with social anxiety whose therapist tells him to write letters to himself about why each day will be good, which becomes the catalyst for the plot of the story.
When one of his letters is found in possession of a boy who kills himself, a little lie quickly gets out of hand as Evan changes the lives of himself and the people around him.
Nikhil Saboo plays Connor Murphy, the social outcast who is the holder of the letter, and Alaina Anderson plays his sister and potential love interest to Evan, Zoe. Both are thrilled to be touring with such an amazing show.
“Something that’s so special about this show is even though it has a reputation of being a teen story, all of the characters, including the adults, have their own story arcs and their own moments, so there’s a lot of parents who come see this show,” Anderson said. “Lili Thomas, who plays our mom in the show, took some time away from theatre to focus on raising her kids, and she told us how moving it was to her to see how motherhood was being represented.”
Both actors started their tour contract post-pandemic, in November 2021, and have enjoyed visiting different cities.
“The constant newness of going from city to city is really great,” Saboo said. “For me, at least 25 percent of this show is the audience, and the circular energy you get from the reactions or applause, and as an actor, you can feel it from the stage. So much of our artistry is affected by our surroundings and it’s really wonderful to use our days to explore and they get to do a show.”
Being on tour together helps a cast grow closer, as well, with Anderson noting it’s the only constant they have, and she’s made some amazing friends in the company.
Anderson’s favorite moment in the show is the last scene, which includes a quiet moment between Evan and Zoe, and the entire cast joins in for one final song together. Saboo loves the fun tune, “Sincerely Me,” which is an audience favorite.
“We get to be these little goofballs up there and sing and dance our hearts out,” he said.
Saboo caught the theatre bug in school, finding interest because he saw it as a “Bollywood film on stage,” which he thought was super exciting.
“That really fueled my passion and enticed me into this,” he said. “You have to work hard and be persistent and that’s what led me here.”
A recent graduate of Yale, the production marks Anderson’s first professional gig, and she’s loved working on a show with such a deep meaning.
“From personal experiences in my life, and things I am passionate about—advocacy and calling attention to depression and suicide in particular, to have a show that discusses that in a way that’s not sensationalized is really special,” she said.
Saboo adds that the show leads to important conversations and has helped people get their feelings out.
“One thing about the show is the message that we’re all possibly going through the same things and we’re all connected in some ways, and a big message of the show is ‘you are not alone,’ and that’s something that is important as we all walk through life,” he said. “Everyone should be reminded they are not alone, regardless of their age. There are people out there who understand you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.