The 30-year veteran of the stage will be performing with keyboardist Bob Malone
Deanna Bogart was 11 when she was told girls can’t play the saxophone. She was in the school band in fifth grade when that bit of news was dropped on her.
“I looked at them and said, ‘If you closed your eyes, how would you know if it was a boy or a girl?’ They thought I was being a smart aleck and I got in trouble, but I really meant it,” Bogart said.
Years later, when she was 24, and in a band called Cowboy Jazz, Bogart realized she didn’t need anyone’s permission to play any instrument she wanted to pick up, and she built on her musical abilities, which already included singing and playing piano, by taking up the saxophone. And all of her talents will be on display during her show at Jammin Java on March 31.
Bogart lives in the deserts of Palm Springs, Calif., and recently traveled to Costa Rica, but she is especially excited to make her way to Virginia, partly because she’s familiar with the area, having lived in Maryland for many years, but also because she’ll be sharing the stage with keyboardist Bob Malone, who has played with such legends as Ringo Starr and John Fogerty.
“He’s a great player,” Bogart said of Malone. “We did a show together in Denver and it was a great time. This is special because we were able to be connected at the same time in that part of the country. I was going to be there anyway, doing a gig with my guys—Dan Leonard, Eric Scott, and Deren Blessman. We’re doing a bunch of gigs on the East Coast and working on the next record, so I’m excited to do that as well.”
Bogart’s remarkable 30-year career in music has seen her perform in all 50 states and around the world. She has played with such greats as James Brown, B.B. King, and Ray Charles. In addition to singing and playing piano and saxophone, she also writes, arranges, and produces records.
Bogart found time to write some new music during the pandemic, which provided her a rare respite from the road, which she has been touring for the better part of 30 years.
It’s also during this time she decided to record a new album, her first since she released “Just A Wish Away…” in 2014.
“Sometimes time goes fast, when you keep flying here, here, here, or driving here, here, here, and suddenly 30 years have gone by,” she said. “The stories are great, but (the pandemic) did say something to me about how I still wanted to play and tour, but also try to balance that.”
Music has always been a big part of her life, and she was gifted, playing piano by ear, as a kid.
“I’ve learned more along the way, just because I wanted to,” Bogart said. “And I was 20, not even 21, in L.A. and somebody was looking for a girl in a band called Cowboy Jazz, with two women and two men, with great harmonies, and I could always do that. I knew three chords on the piano and drew a one-way ticket from Los Angeles to Baltimore and spent six years with Cowboy Jazz.”
All of that gave her a foundation in the blues and she eventually started playing concerts under her own name and formed her own band. Over the years, she has also released 10 albums.
Bogart has made Jammin Java a regular stop on her tours, performing there every year or two. That promises to make her March 31 show a sort of homecoming, and a special night.
“It’s always great, it’s always kind of one of the home places,” she said. “And with Bob, it’s just going to be great and it will be different. He’ll be doing his thing and I’ll be doing mine and we’ll be playing together. It will be a really good time.”
Indeed, it promises to be a good time for the musicians and the audience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.