The singer is touring in support of his new album
Early in his career, Dan Navarro was known for his songwriting, teaming with co-writer Eric Lowen for artists such as Jackson Browne, The Temptations, and Dionne Warwick. He even scored a Grammy nod for Pat Benatar’s anthem, “We Belong.”
Navarro and Lowen would get on the other side of the songs in the ’90s, performing as a duo, and finding success up until Lowen retired in 2009. But Navarro was loving life on the road, and decided to try his luck as a solo artist—and his penchant for great writing led to hordes of fans enjoying his solo shows.
In 2019, he released his first solo effort, “Shed My Skin,” and he was joined by a talented set of musicians who he had worked with through the years.
“I loved this record and it was meticulously recorded and was very careful,” Navarro said. “I wouldn’t use that word to describe my newest work. There’s a greater energy to it, and I credit that to going back to my old producer, Jim Scott, who I first worked with 32 years ago.”
This month, Navarro will release his newest album, “Horizon Line,” which he wrote mostly during the pandemic.
“The street day is Aug. 26, and I’m excited as can be,” he said. “I think it’s the best record I ever made. I went all-out with the best sound I could come up with. I actually had more songs than I needed and decided to release 10. It’s pretty satisfying start to finish. I’ve been around a long time, and I know when I’ve done my best work.”
The entire album was recorded in 25 days—13 in the summer of 2021 and then another 12 this past spring.
“There’s a freshness to it and an immediacy to it,” Navarro said.
Navarro will perform at Jammin Java on Aug. 19 the first stop of his tour, playing some of these new tunes and old favorites.
“I’m charged up, and every show is brand new, and every mile is fresh,” he said. “I’ve been taking lots of pictures and have a gallery up on my Facebook page of my travels on my tour. I feel like Mario Andretti, moving along fast.”
At the show, the new album will be available for fans early as well. And his backup band, while not official yet, will most likely include some local favorites.
During the pandemic, Navarro streamed more than 250 shows from his living room and his audience grew and grew.
“It was a real lesson in how to stay engaged,” he said. “I also bought a van, and went out on a tour in April of 2021 and put 15,000 miles on my van touring the country. It taught me a lot about what it is to connect with the whole world.”
In addition to his songwriting and solo projects, Navarro also has found success as a voice actor and film singer, appearing in films such as “Pirates of the Caribbean 5,” “The Book Of Life,” “Rio” and “The Lorax.” Most recently, he sang on six Lin-Manuel Miranda songs in the Disney Film, “Encanto,” including the chart-topping, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”
“I have a lot of new voice work coming up this year as well,” he said. “What’s funny is ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ is my first No. 1 as a singer in my whole career. Why would I slow down? I’m having too much fun.”
His voice can also be heard in hundreds of television commercials, including ones for McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, Honda, and Nationwide.
One thing Navarro knows for sure, is he’s not looking to retire anytime soon.
“I don’t want to slow down,” he said, noting he’s a month shy of his 70th birthday. “A guy my age and at my stage could have taken the pandemic and run out of steam, but the exact opposite happened to me. I got busy and stayed active. I love what I do and I have more energy than ever. I’m more motivated today than I ever was.”
