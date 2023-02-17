The bold new work was written by Helen Hayes Award winner Iyona Blake
As part of its Bold New Works series, Creative Cauldron is premiering a new play written by someone with a rich history at the theatre.
Iyona Blake won the 2017 Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical for her role as Caroline Thibodeaux in Creative Cauldron’s “Caroline, or Change,” and as an actress, also appeared in numerous productions, including “The Mistress Cycle,” “Blues in the Night” and “Once on this Island.”
She also wrote the critically-acclaimed “Girls of Madison Street,” which premiered at Creative Cauldron last year. Now, Blake takes on the roles of writer and director, bringing her bold work “Diagnosed” to the stage. The play deals with mental health, something that has come to the forefront for many in recent years.
“‘Diagnosed” started out as a one-woman show and I wanted to highlight the taboo subject that everyone did not want to talk about—especially the African American community,” Blake said. “I as an actress was dealing with some of my own baggage, and having a hard time transitioning from difficult roles I had been cast, I too had my own journey with mental health.”
As Blake started to deal with this and seeing a therapist, she started collecting similar stories from friends and those she had met randomly, and those stories started to merge together for her one-woman show, which was first presented in 2019.
Once the pandemic happened, Blake linked up with Creative Cauldron as a playwright and shared both “Girls of Madison Street” and “Diagnosed,” which evolved from its original form.
The show is playing at Creative Cauldron’s theatre in Falls Church through March 5.
The play follows Lydia, an African American woman who inherits a family-owned boutique. While searching for her own inner peace, she creates a safe space for women to share their stories of hurt, trauma, and healing. Guided by the spirit of her ancestors, Lydia, and the women are able to come face to face with their childhood and present-day demons.
“It’s stories within a story and shares the lives of seven African American women who all meet up at a boutique and Lydia finds out these women have more in common than just handbags, hats, and shoes,” Blake said. “She is able to find solace and common ground and see herself in the mirror.”
The cast includes Kandace Foreman as Lydia, Maria Ria Simpkins as Wanda Brown, Theresa Cunningham as Ida Miller & Nana, Sophia Early as Mia, Corisa Myers as Simone, Pauline Lamb as Daisy, Andrea Gerald as Penny/Daisy’s aunt and Tracy Francis as Drummer.
When faced with expanding the play from a one-woman show to a seven-member cast, Blake took the stories that were in the original and added some new ones.
“It wasn’t difficult,” she said. “After sitting with it for a while, I started to hear different voices on it versus just my voice, and started to see this was a universal topic and that each story had its own personality.”
Blake worked with a dramaturg to help her see these women and their stories and formulate an interesting and powerful story.
Now that she’s serving as director and not performing in the story, as she did with the one-woman show, Blake is viewing “Diagnosed” from a different creative lens.
“I am well aware of the huge undertaking, so I was ok with releasing this to other women and had the opportunity to cast seven different African American women who are amazing as actors,” she said. “All seven of these women come ready to tell stories and each one of them tells their story in the most perfect way. I thanked them for going to those intimate, vulnerable places. We’re talking about mental health, and that means tapping into a layer as an actor that is often times something that is familiar, and I believe they are doing so in a perfect way.”
Blake’s goal with the production is to promote wellness, provide a safe space and break the stigma of mental health.
“I believe I have done so successfully,” Blake said. “I have teamed up with mental health professionals who lead talk-back sessions, which I felt was important for this show. The lobby is a hub for information and we have business cards for ways for people to contact a mental health professional. This is a topic we shouldn’t shy away from.”
