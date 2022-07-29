Just inside the beltway, off of Annandale’s crowded streets and away from busy stores, is the suburban gem of Hidden Oaks Nature Center. Hidden Oaks, found inside Annandale Community Park, has promoted stewardship of natural areas in Fairfax for the last 50 years, as the county has become increasingly urbanized.
Hidden Oaks recently underwent a major renovation, updating the center from its original 1969 facilities, expanding the center’s capacity and offerings.
It’s one of five nature centers in Fairfax County, along with Hidden Pond, Riverbend Park, Ellanor C. Lawrence Park, and Huntley Meadows. The Fairfax County Park Authority nature centers focus on experiential learning and stewardship of the different environments they’re located in, including urban woodland forest, wetlands, and farm land.
“Nature centers do an experiential kind of learning, a lot of outdoor learning, but they all have an indoor exhibit component that is focused on what that site’s mission is,” said Suzanne Holland, visitor services manager. “What we’re trying to do, all of us, is connect the visitor to the resource.”
Nature centers offer camps, events, and other programs to connect communities with the natural world around them. During the school year, students ages 2 to 17 will come on field trips to participate in programs based on the Virginia Standards of Learning.
After its renovation, Hidden Oaks had a grand reopening on July 16, letting in crowds after a long closure, caused both by Covid and construction. The renovation included new ADA compliant bathrooms, new classrooms, expanded and updated exhibits, a new pond, and new features, like a water pump, in the outdoor play area.
“We were bursting at the seams. On a typical Saturday or Sunday, we would have 200 visitors, and they were crushing each other,” said Michael McDonnell, manager of the Hidden Oaks Nature Center. “There was a demand for the space to be learning about the outdoors, as well as an obligation to try to make the restrooms up to date.”
With their new facilities, the park can handle more visitors and run more programs out of their classrooms. The expanded Nature Playce, colorful displays, local animal enclosures, and the outdoor storybook trail with facts about local animals, are just some of the draws that bring families to Hidden Oaks.
“We live just over the way, so it’s a nice place to come for kids,” said Kaycee Corsini, who often brings her daughter to Hidden Oaks. “My daughter has done summer camps here, and we did girl scout stuff here. When we first started meeting, we had a nature walk here, so that was really nice.”
FCPA nature centers focus on natural resource stewardship and conservation, but each focuses on a specific resource local to their park. Hidden Oaks focuses on urban woodland forests, things people could find in their own backyards. Huntley Meadows focuses on wetland habitats, and Hidden Pond does programs with the large pond in their backyard. Ellanor C. Lawrence Park, which was once a farm, has both nature and history components, and Riverbend Park has kayaking and other river programs as well as its exhibit.
Volunteers are a big part of the nature centers’ programs. They lead tours, work on the trails, help visitors, and more. Nature centers also offer training and continuing education programs for other agencies, like the Office for Children.
“Our mission is interpreting, educating, and setting examples about stewardship of the outdoors. Stewardship of the world around us within which we live and that we’re a part of,” said McDonnell. “And that’s what we’ve been doing for 50 years and that continues to be our goal.”
