“Cry Macho” (PG-13) -- Even at 91 years old, Clint Eastwood is still acting and directing, and his latest project’s plot feels slightly familiar. If you enjoyed “Gran Torino,” you’ll probably like “Cry Macho.” Eastwood plays a grizzled former rodeo star who finds himself in the extended company of a teenage boy who’s struggling to deal with life and growing up. During their time together, Eastwood teaches the boy how to be a decent man. It’s a role Eastwood plays well. The film will be dual released in theaters and on streaming, but only available for 31 days from its release on Sept. 17, so get crackin’. (HBOMax)
“The Harper House” (NR) -– A new animated series geared toward adults, “The Harper House” attempts to find the funny in housing desperation. It follows a family forced to move from the rich side of a small Arkansas town into a dilapidated Victorian house on the poor side when mom Debbie loses her job. Sounds fun so far, right? Trust me, it is. Debbie is not your typical mother hen; she’s a can-do, make-it-happen feminist type, while her husband, Todd, is the mellow stay-at-home dad to their twin kids, who are also opposites of each other. The mismatched personalities are exaggerated, but that’s what makes it enjoyable. (Paramount+)
“My Heroes Were Cowboys” (PG) -- Few people get the chance to turn their childhood dreams into their life’s work. Horse trainer Robin Wiltshire spent his troubled youth escaping through the fantasy of Western movies. After competing in rodeos, the Wyoming resident got to train the iconic Budweiser Clydesdales for their TV commercials. His ability to connect and communicate with these giants led to a longstanding career in film production animal training. But as this short documentary shows, for Wiltshire it’s more than a job, it’s the saving grace of his life. (Netflix)
“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” (PG-13) -- Really, they are! This Amazon original musical movie is a little bit “Glee,” a little bit “La Cage aux Folles,” and a whole lot of flash. An adaptation of the stage show of the same name, it tells the story of 16-year-old Jamie New, a British teenager who dreams of becoming a drag queen. Supported by his mum and his best friend (but not by his father), Jamie enlists the help of a local drag queen to mentor his dream. It’s a fun, energetic flick inspired by true events. (Prime Video)
“Backyard Blowout” (NR) -- Every good reality competition show deserves a kid version (see the success of “Top Chef Junior”). What kids might lack in experience or training, they make up for with their enthusiasm and creativity. This original series starts with parents ready and willing to renovate their own backyards; the twist is that they must use plans drawn up by their own children. As expected, the kids think big because they have yet to learn the meaning of the word budget ... or city codes ... or even safety. But it’s all in fun, and the end results are a great bonding experience for the families. (Peacock)
(c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.