“McCartney 3,2,1” -- Six decades’ worth of footage of Paul McCartney singing is not enough. There will never be enough. But somehow producer Rick Rubin has managed to compile his life’s work into a six-episode docuseries that begins Friday, July 16. Covering every chapter of Sir Paul’s career, it includes casual conversations between McCartney and Rubin interspersed with media clips, family movies and concerts. Watching Paul listen to audio of Paul, we see the memories reappear on his face as he begins to tell a backstory about writing, playing or love. The striking black and white film heightens the clarity of the music. This is a truly momentous collection of storytelling about, and by, a cultural legend. (Hulu)
“Making the Cut, Season 2” -- Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum are together again, passing judgment on 10 eager fashion designers in time-crunched creation challenges. Similar to their previous show, “Project Runway,” this series features stressed-out, established clothing designers vying for a grand prize of $1 million. The added incentive is seeing the ultimate winner’s own collection featured and immediately available for purchase on Amazon. As always, Gunn’s dry one-liners and Klum’s vibrant energy provide levity just as competitors reach their daily breaking points. (Prime Video)
“Black Widow” (PG-13) -- A year past its original planned release date, we finally have Marvel’s action movie centered on the Natasha Romanoff character -- code name Black Widow -- played by Scarlett Johansson. It tells the previously unknown tales of Romanoff’s early years before she was an Avenger. Trained killers always seem to have unfinished business with their past, and such is the plot here. The Black Widow says she’s done running, but thankfully she’s still up for lots of plane jumping, kick-fighting and motorcycle trick-racing. (Disney+, theaters)
“Dirty John Season 2” -- The second installment in the series gives us Amanda Peet starring as privileged-wife-turned-husband-murderer Betty Broderick in a dramatization of actual events from 1989. In the role of John Broderick, Christian Slater is convincing as both the devoted young newlywed, and later as the conniving cheater. The eight-episodes wind through the Brodericks’ 16 years of marriage and the slow unraveling of Betty’s sanity as John’s professional success leads him to stray and eventually file for divorce. Without John, Betty is a nobody, and that simply won’t do for this San Diego trophy wife. As a bonus, the display of 1980s fashion and status symbols is an impeccably accurate guilty pleasure. (Netflix)
“Space Jam: A New Legacy” (PG) -- Cartoonized LeBron James lands in virtual space on a quest to find his kidnapped son, who is being held captive by an evil algorithm wittingly named Al-G Rhythm (Don Cheadle). Their only way out is for James to team up with the old Looney Tunes gang for a jamming basketball game against Al-G’s team of all-stars. Despite the corny storyline, the film is fun and high energy, and the return of Bugs, Daffy and the rest is a joyous crush of nostalgia for middle-agers. (HBOMax)
