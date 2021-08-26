“Motel Makeover” -- Like almost every other real estate-flipping show out there, someone in this Netflix original series exclaims, “We are over budget and behind schedule!” This time, the renovation team is a duo of women taking on their second hotel total-gut job, located in the resort town of Sauble Beach in Toronto, Canada. Everything that could go wrong, does (ya don’t say?!). And of course, the pandemic happened during filming. The sad-face selfie videos lamenting the difficulties of working and finding contractors and materials during the pandemic are tiring and overused, but it’s still cool to see the ultimate transformation that the hotel takes throughout the process. No spoilers on whether or not subway tile was used. (Netflix)
“Four Good Days” (R) -- Here’s your emotional purge of the week. In this based-on-a-true-story film, Mila Kunis plays Molly, an opioid-addicted young mother who has failed repeatedly in her attempts to stop using. A new medical option aiding sobriety requires her to stay clean for a full week before being given it, so her mother vows to help her through the remaining four days of physical and mental agony. Glenn Close as Molly’s mother, Deb, is amazingly talented, able to make the audience alternately love her for her devotion to her daughter, while at the same time blame her for Molly’s failures. It’s refreshing to see Kunis stretch her acting ability beyond the cute girlfriend roles for which she is typically known. (Hulu)
“Guy: Hawaiian Style” -- And now for a palate cleanser. It seems that the Mayor of Flavortown has packed up the moving truck and headed to the islands. Instead of hitting up small-town diners, barbecues and lunch counters doing their thing, Food Network mainstay Guy Fieri hits up locally owned food establishments all over Hawaii ... each doing their thing (now with pineapple!). Incorporating Hawaiian culture and tradition into the commentary -- and not just biting into giant portions of poke tuna while exclaiming “yowza!” -- Fieri brings his two sons along on these educational gastronomic adventures. (Discovery+)
“Val” -- You don’t have to be a huge Val Kilmer fan to enjoy this self-produced documentary on the actor’s life. In fact, it might even be better if you’re not entirely familiar with his library of work. Ever since his teen years, Kilmer has filmed both his personal and professional lives, starting with amateur productions made with his two brothers. This current documentary features old selfie-type commentary, on-set joking with co-stars, screen tests and even conversations with his mom. After chronicling his training at Juilliard, his debut on the New York City stage and his rise to Hollywood stardom, it delves much deeper into his spiritual beliefs and some truly touching personal family stories. After losing his voice due to throat cancer, Val enlisted his son, Jack, to narrate the film in the voice of his father. Self-described as “a sensitive, intelligent being with the soul of a clown”, Val is introspective, playful, humble and unapologetic. (Amazon Prime Video)
(c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.
