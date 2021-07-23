“The Movies That Made Us, Season 2” -- There was a time when the phrase “Run, Forrest, Run!” meant nothing, and the idea of a time machine built out of a DeLorean seemed a ridiculous notion. But for GenX viewers, it is hard to remember life before these big-screen gems that were so much a part of our formative years. Playing to our love for pop culture nostalgia, this docuseries reveals more behind-the-scenes insight for some of the biggest films of the 1980s and 1990s. Through interviews with members of production crew, each 50-minute episode highlights one movie’s lifespan from creation to its lasting legacy. Films highlighted this season include “Forrest Gump,” “Jurassic Park,” “Pretty Woman,” and “Back to the Future.” (Netflix)
“Schmigadoon!” -- When a young couple take a hike in the woods to discuss the status of their relationship, they magically and mistakenly find themselves stuck in another land called Schmigadoon. It’s a weird but overly happy land where everything is old-timey musical theater. The couple cannot leave Schmigadoon until they find true love -- either with each other or with someone new. It’s sort of like “The Wizard of Oz” meets “Pleasantville,” as played by “Saturday Night Live” alumni. The six-episode series stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as the couple, but supporting cast Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming keep it interesting. (Apple TV+)
“Golden: The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts” -- Before the 2021 Summer Olympics commence, rev up your enthusiasm for Team USA with this six-part docuseries. In a profile of five top contenders among the mighty women of gymnastics, watch as they train during the pandemic, battle the mental and physical tolls of this highly competitive sport, and face the National Team selection committee. They have only one chance to be perfect ... who will come out on top? (Peacock)
“Through Our Eyes” -- Intended for adult viewers and accompanied children aged 9 and older, this docuseries is the first from Sesame Workshop. It unpacks and explores some of today’s toughest social issues through the perspectives of children. The four-part series shows how these kids are directly affected by each issue, rather than simply discussing them on a rhetorical level. Parental incarceration, family homelessness perils and various localized effects of climate change are covered. Sesame Workshop aims to build empathy for families in crisis through the series and assure those experiencing hardships that they are not alone. (HBO Max)
“Walking With Dinosaurs: The Movie” (PG)-- Take a journey back 70 million years or so to watch the story of young Patchi, the runt in a litter of Pachyrhinosaurus hatchlings. Voiced by Justin Long, Patchi vies to impress a female interest, Juniper, is attacked by a bigger dinosaur, and migrates south with the herd of a protector friend, Bulldust. Obstacles must be overcome along the way and chaos ensues featuring a gaggle of dinosaur creatures. Realistic CGI dinosaurs are placed in real-life locales filmed in Alaska and New Zealand, providing a visually impressive live action/animation hybrid. (Disney+)
