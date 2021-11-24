“Cusp”
“There is no normal in teenage years,” laments a 16-year-old girl in this Showtime Original documentary. It’s raw and honest look at the very real, very adult situations and decisions three small-town Texas teen girls face as they simply try to grow up at their own pace while surrounded by toxic masculinity. A Sundance Film Festival award winner, “Cusp” is a timely film that addresses the difference in perceived versus actual maturity of young women, and the pressures, fears and consequences that result. (Premieres Nov. 26 on Showtime)
“Madagascar: A Little Wild Holiday Goose Chase”
The DreamWorks-produced animated gang is back for some adventure and merriment in this TV holiday special. Led by Melman the giraffe, the animal friends set off on a mission to help their new goose friend, Hank, reunite with his family. But it’s New York City, where nothing is simple and there are lots of distractions. Will young Alex the lion, Marty the zebra and Gloria the hippo be able to find Hank’s worried flock in time for Christmas? (Premieres Nov. 26 on Peacock)
“Love Hard”
A better title might have been “How to Lose a Guy Who’s Just Not That Into Love, Actually, You Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” because the creators basically took plotlines, dialogue, jokes and characters from previous movies and series, and strung them together like a strand of popcorn Christmas tree garland. Even the title is a rip-off. It’s a story of internet dating, catfishing, lying, posturing, jealousy and family, all with a wintry holiday theme. The characters are dreadfully self-unaware, and the movie is wholly predictable and formulaic, and yet it hit Netflix’s No. 1 trending spot. I’m not saying don’t watch it, just don’t expect any originality. (Netflix)
“Ride the Eagle”
Ever since “Brewster’s Millions,” I have loved movies involving inheritances-with-a-catch. We all dream of a windfall from a rich relative, but isn’t it more exciting when there’s a creative task to complete before receiving the handsome reward? Susan Sarandon’s character, Honey, believed this, so she videotaped her final farewell to her son, Leif (played by Jake Johnson, who also wrote the script). Honey bequeaths her mountain cabin to Leif, but there’s a catch. She realized she hadn’t taught him enough important lessons while he was growing up, so she created some tasks and adventures intended to make up for that. While completing them, Leif meets Honey’s love-interest, Carl, played by J.K. Simmons, who expectedly throws in a few truth zingers about Honey. It’s a sweet, funny and only occasionally sad story, but in a heartwarming way. (Prime Video)
“Paradise PD”
Imagine a gaggle of bumbling, inept police officers similar to the “Reno 911” television series, but animated and therefore exaggerated in their respective idiosyncrasies and disgusting habits. Add an awkward father-son relationship causing much shenanigans, a cocaine-snorting police dog and occasional song-and-dance numbers. Now in its third season, “Paradise PD” is touted as an irreverent adult cartoon. This means it is NOT for the kids because it’s really crass, though the humor is not particularly clever. (Netflix)
