“Queenpins”
(R) -- We can stop complaining that there are no unique ideas for movies and everything is a remake. This based-on-a-true-story comedy starring Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste is all about the intriguing and exciting world of extreme couponing! But not just everyday couponing, the plot soon delves into a multi-million-dollar counterfeit coupon scam started by two best friends who cheated corporations and attempted to pad the pockets of fellow budget-conscious housewives. First released in theaters in early September, streaming is available beginning 9/30. (Paramount+)
“The Problem With Jon Stewart”
Six years after vacating his host position on “The Daily Show,” Jon Stewart is making a return to television. Some may question if we really need another nighttime political and social commentary show. The answer is a resounding YES, because it’s Jon Stewart. In this new series, each hour-long episode will focus on a single topic, with new episodes airing every two weeks. In addition to well-known current affairs, topics will also include advocacy work on which Stewart has focused his attention over the past years while he was out of the spotlight. (AppleTV)
“The Not Too Late Show With Elmo”
(Season 2) -- If Jon Stewart’s talk show is too cerebral for you, head over to HBO Max’s Cartoonito shorts section and spend 15 minutes with America’s favorite 3 1/2 year old as he gets ready for bed. Elmo from Sesame Street is back for his second season with Cookie Monster as his genial, Ed MacMahon-esque sidekick, while other Muppets work as the show crew. Celebrity guests for the new season include Tamron Hall and Aidy Bryant. (HBO Max)
“LuLaRich”
In the early-2010s, a multi-level marketing company emerged that achieved phenomenal growth in number of independent retailers and profits. But after that impressive rise came the inevitable fall of both product quality and customer satisfaction. But who was to blame? Was it simply a matter of too much too fast, or was something more sinister at hand? Through interviews with its founders and numerous retailers, the story of clothier LuLaRoe unravels (much like their leggings did). The women who hawked the goods at home parties and through Facebook Live streams either made fortunes or lost everything, but they were all sold promises that were too big to sustain. Not surprisingly, founders DeAnne and Mark Stidham give off a strange televangelist power couple vibe from which you can’t look away. (Prime Video)
“Felix and the Hidden Treasure”
(PG) (Animated) -- Two years after his father disappeared at sea, 12-year-old Felix decides to venture out alone to find him. His mother is off enjoying a mom’s vacay on a cruise, so she won’t notice his absence. After his raft capsizes, an old bearded sailor with a wooden-legged parrot agrees to take him on board his craft and help him search for his pops. They end up on Dark Shadow Island with its legend of hidden treasure. But it’s not your typical treasure of gold and jewels, it’s something more existential. Or is it?? (Hulu)
