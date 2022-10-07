Several thousand people are expected to converge on the small town of Clifton Oct. 9 for the 54th annual Clifton Day Festival.
“This year’s festival theme, ‘Better Together,’ reflects the idea that neighbors who come together have unlimited potential to foster positive change,” said Kathy Hertz, the event chair. “In 2022, we plan to focus on the environment and include fun, educational activities that encourage recycling and preservation.”
The festival will completely take over the historic town center. Vendors come from all over, but the festival retains a local sense of community thanks to the mix of Clifton establishments, and civic groups that work to make the festival happen.
This is especially true with food being sold. In addition to a variety of restaurant-based tents, a community Boy Scout troop will be selling hot cider and baked goods, while the Clifton Presbyterian Church will serve up brisket, and crab cakes. There will be a wide variety of midway staples like cotton candy, funnel cake, and snow cones, but many vendors will carry vegetarian, and gluten free options too.
“I don’t know of any other festival that has so much variety,” explained Lynne Strang, a member of the Clifton Day Festival’s planning committee. “Clifton Day offers something for everyone, whether you like live music, antiques, ponies, face painting, sampling great food or just being outdoors with your family on a fall afternoon.”
There will be plenty of fun that is family friendly. Typical children’s games and activities will take place in the park.
Pony rides will be offered by the Cloverleaf Equine Center. Proceeds will defray the cost of riding lessons, and stable expenses for the center. While there are age, and weight requirements to ride, petting the horses is free to all.
Some children might also enjoy riding the Virginia Railway Express (VRE). Trains only stop in Clifton one day out of the year, so this is a special treat. Round trip tickets will cost $5.
Clifton Day has two entertainment stages that will offer a variety of local bands, and solo acts. Many of the performers have blues, and country roots.
The festival is a great place to shop for one of a kind gifts. You will find a large section of artisans selling paintings, photography, and other decorative arts and crafts.
Marketplace vendors will hawk baked goods, jewelry, handmade children’s toys, and more. Finally, for those searching for a one of a kind antique, there will be sellers from all over the Mid Atlantic region.
All major roads that cross the town center will close down for the festival. A few lots will be designated for festival parking as you come into town. These are located at Chapel Road, Clifton Road, Main Street, Wiltonshire Drive, and at the old Clifton Elementary School. Parking in the outer lots will cost $5, while parking at the lot in town will be $10.
Another great way to arrive at the festival is on VRE. Trains will run throughout the day between Manassas and the Rolling Road. Station, in Burke. Taking the train to Clifton is free, while the return trip is $5. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
