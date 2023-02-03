Chocolate fans rejoice, the Fairfax Chocolate Lovers Festival returns this weekend. Entrance to the festival is free, as is participation in many of the events. There is a nominal fee for tastings, and food activities.
The festival takes over much of downtown Fairfax, but most of the food-related activities are located right around Old Town Square.
The Liquid Chocolate tent will kick things off on Friday night.
“We were trying to figure out a way to do something a little different from what the other events offer so we came up with Liquid Chocolate,” said Mitzi Taylor, event and athletic manager for the City of Fairfax Parks and Recreation Department. “It’s everything you can think of that will be liquid and chocolate.”
You will find all the traditional chocolate beverages like milk, milk shakes, and hot cocoa. There will also be plenty of drinks that one does not always associate with chocolate, like chocolate soda. If you are old enough, and want to try something a little stronger there will be chocolate wine, and dessert wines paired with chocolate treats. Two local breweries will be bringing cocoa stouts. While a local distillery will have cocoa spirit tastings with chocolate whiskey. Tastings run $2 for alcoholic beverages, and $1 for all other drinks. This tent is open Friday and Saturday.
Taste of Chocolate, which Taylor called the “event that fuels people’s attendance,” is open both Saturday, and Sunday. Festival goers can purchase “pogs” for a dollar a piece, which are then exchanged for tastings at vendor’s booths.
There will be cake walks held in Old Town Square on Saturday and Sunday. Participation is $5, but you will receive an equally valued coupon to Nothing but Bundt Cakes, and Taylor hinted there are loads of additional cakes and goodies to win. At Twins Ace Hardware, a $5 donation, which benefits the Children’s Hospital, will get you a cupcake you can “construct” however you like.
“We will have some special guests on Saturday. We’re going to have the Nationals’ Presidents come from 1:30 to 3:30,” said Taylor. “They’ll be visiting our park and entertaining those that are there during that time. We’ll also have the love sign and it will be in our park for people to come and take selfies with.”
The Fairfax Bar Association has fun activities planned on Saturday at the Historic Fairfax County Courthouse for both children and history lovers. There will be a mock trial, and a chance to play “So You Think You’re Smarter than a Lawyer.” Throughout the day they will have fingerprinting, and the archives open to visitors. One item that will be on hand is Martha Washington’s will.
There will be loads of children’s activities at the Fairfax County Library, both Saturday and Sunday, including balloon animals, and make and take crafts. Entertainment will include the Rainbow Puppets, and Groovy Nate. For the adults, Fall for the Book is hosting a dessert cookbook author.
The Legato School Museum, which only opens once a year for the Chocolate Lovers Festival, will hold history of chocolate tours. The Fairfax Museum, and the Ratcliffe-Allison-Pozer House will be open for tours too.
Visitors can beat the cold by taking the Chocolate Express. This is a designated CUE shuttle bus that will ferry visitors between locations around the festival.
There is plenty of festival parking. There are three main parking lots to use. One is at the corner of University and Sager, and another at the corner of East and Main. Taylor recommended people try the garage in the Old Town Village, which is closest to Old Town Square, as “it typically never fills so there’s always plenty of parking there.”
To find activity times, and a map, check out the festival’s schedule on the City of Fairfax webpage at https://bit.ly/3kVscr8. The festival runs Friday from 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
