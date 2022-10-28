The City of Fairfax Band launches its 53rd concert season at 7:30 p.m. on October 29 at Fairfax High School with a musical exploration of the triumph and tragedy that comprise the American heritage.
The evening will feature a spoken musical work titled “The American Rhapsody,” which tells the story of the nation through the prism of the life and words of America’s first president, George Washington. The piece also reflects the nation’s agony of slavery.
The performance will be the premier of Paul Noble’s wind band transcription of the work, which stems from “Symphonic Variations on an African Air” by Samuel Coleridge Taylor, a 19th -century black British composer.
Guest artist Aaron Dworkin, former dean and current professor of Arts Leadership and Entrepreneurship at the University of Michigan’s School of Music, Theatre and Dance will narrate “The American Rhapsody” on stage. He is a nationally prominent spoken word performer, “poet-journalist,” TV host, and best-selling writer. Dworkin also is a leading social entrepreneur, having founded the globally recognized Sphinx Organization. It is a leading arts group dedicated to transforming lives through the power of diversity in the performing arts.
The concert takes place at the Fairfax High School auditorium, 3501 Lion Run in Fairfax. Tickets are $10 for seniors and $15 for adults. Student admission and parking are free.
