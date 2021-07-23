A four-time Grammy Award winner, and a total of 22 noms to his credit, Chris Thile has accomplished a great deal in the music world over the last three decades as an internationally renowned mandolin virtuoso, composer and vocalist.
Thile first found fame as a member of the trio Nickel Creek in 1989, a group that released six albums and sold more than 2 million records. Over his impressive career, he was also a member of bands such as Goat Rodeo and Punch Brothers, and served as host of the radio program, “Live from Here”.
Most recently, he released a double-album with Brad Mehldau, titled “Chris Thile & Brad Mehldau”, and also a collection of works from Bach with Yo-Yo Ma and Edgar Meyer called “Bach Trios”.
Thile will be bringing his music magic to Wolf Trap July 24 and 25.
“Those coming out can expect a musician who is exceedingly happy to be doing his thing in front of them,” he said. “The power of live music and being in a space with fellow human beings is something we all haven’t been doing for quite a while. For me, live music should be participatory, not just for the performer, and these opportunities to be together during the pandemic had been so few. So, this experience is soul clenching.”
During the pandemic, Thile continued to stay busy.
“I didn’t take any time off,” he said. “It’s impossible for me to put music on the back burner, and there’s always stuff simmering, boiling and splattering all over the place. I’ve been writing a ton, and made a solo record during the time.”
He describes his new record as one “full of questions” of what he perceives to be religious or spiritual, and how this past year has opened up a lot of deep thoughts.
At Wolf Trap, he’ll be using the shows as a launch pad for some of his new solo stuff, many of which he hasn’t performed live too many times. But he’ll also be playing many of the tunes that fans love, plus some big surprises.
For those who come out to both shows, Thile promises that they will be like going to two different concerts.
“I write a new set list for every show I play, though there are things that I gravitate towards and common themes that run their way through,” he said. “But every show is different and I always incorporate a great deal of improvisation. The nice thing about playing solo is you can chase any strand of inspiration without having to check with everyone else on stage. If all of a sudden, I’m playing a song that I’ve played 150 times, and something about the space that we’re in together and the people who are there suggests a different avenue, I can hurdle down that avenue in the middle of the song. I will step into another area and explore it for a while.”
Being back on tour means everything to Thile, and he’s so grateful that he’s getting the chance to be doing what he loves again and is excited to be back on the Wolf Trap stage.
“I step on the stage and see and feel my fellow music lovers, and I want to cry, it means so much to me,” he said. “Being live in person again has just been like magic and I’m so amped up to back at Wolf Trap, which I think is the best-sounding amphitheater I’ve ever played.”
On the horizon, a new Punch Brothers recording will be coming out, and a little further out, there will be a new Nickel Creek record as well. And he’ll be touring with Goat Rodeo to promote its last album later this summer.
“I have this fresh absence of my radio show, which I had hosted for four years, so while that’s sad, I know when something ends, it’s a chance for some new things to begin,” Thile said. “I have my ear to the ground for those and I’ve been hearing some things that are pretty exciting to me so I’m going to remain plenty busy, doing what I love.”
