Chillin’ on Church, the Town of Vienna’s monthly block party, returns August 19 with great live music for people to dance to, beer and wine from local breweries and vineyards, seven food trucks with sweet and savory options, family friendly activities, and space to hang out and relax on the town green.
“It’s just a great community gathering, lots of folks kind of just hanging out on the lawn with their families and friends, enjoying Friday afternoon together,” said Lily Widman, event coordinator for the Town of Vienna. “We think it’s more important now than it ever has been after the last two years of pandemic and isolation. It’s a chance to gather folks together and make our community stronger.”
The first Chillin’ on Church was in 2016 and drew around 1,000 people. Since then, the event has grown in popularity, with around 6,000 attendees at the last event in July. The Town of Vienna partners with a different volunteer organization each month to provide people to staff the event, and that organization gets a percentage of the proceeds. For August’s event, the Rotary Club of Vienna will be partnering with the town.
The event is held at the Vienna Town Green, with parts of Church and Mill streets converted into pedestrian streets. This month, food trucks will include Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, Kona shaved ice, The Big Cheese serving gourmet grilled cheeses, soul food from Lady K’s Cafe, BBQ and more. The Caboose Brewing Company will provide beer, and the Vienna Vineyard is serving wine. Chillin’ on Church does card everyone, so be sure to bring valid ID. The Freeman Store and Museum is on the event grounds and will be open with local history exhibits and a gift shop. The Deja Gruv Band is performing, playing R&B, hip hop, and rock pop hits.
“The band is just super super fun, fun to dance to, and they’ll have everyone moving and dancing and having a good time,” said Widman.
Parking is available to the public behind town hall, at the W&OD trail parking lot, at 115 Park Street SE, and at the Vienna shopping center. There is also accessible parking at the Town Green/W&OD Trail parking area between Church Street NE and Maple Avenue, East.
This monthly block party brings people from around the town, and surrounding areas, together and is a local favorite. There will be one more Chillin’ on Church this year on Sept. 16, but the event this week is the last before kids in Fairfax County Public Schools return to classes on Aug. 22. The party this Friday will be a great chance to relax and celebrate the end of summer break.
“I think a lot of people just really love the chance to relax on the town green and spend time with their friends and family at the end of the week. Maybe have a glass of wine or a cold beer or just enjoy an ice cream cone,” said Widman. “There’s something for everybody, lots of different fun activities.”
