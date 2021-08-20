Q: How old is Clint Eastwood now? Is he still directing or acting? Also, is he still married to that former newscaster? -- K.K.
A: Movie star turned filmmaker Clint Eastwood has no plans to quit show business despite being 91 years old. In fact, he has a new movie due out soon, “Cry Macho,” in which he plays a former rodeo star who goes on a journey driving his boss’ son (Eduardo Minett) across Mexico and finds redemption through teaching the boy what is means to be “a good man.” Eastwood earned another double-hyphenated title for this project as director-actor. It’s Eastwood’s first acting role since 2018’s “The Mule,” having directed “Richard Jewell” after that, which was about the man who was wrongly accused of being the 1996 Atlanta Olympics bomber.
In an interview with People magazine, Eastwood said “Cry Macho” was 40 years in the making. He was asked decades ago to star in the film, but felt he was too young for the part. Years later he thought about directing the movie, but it “went by the wayside” until about a year ago, and now it “feels like I’m just at the right age and I thought it’d be fun to do.”
As for his personal life, Eastwood and Dina Ruiz divorced in 2014. They had met in the early ‘90s when she interviewed him for a local Monterey, California, news station. On retirement, Eastwood says he’s taking it “one picture at a time, but it was the right time for this one.”
Q: I recently rewatched the Kevin Costner movie “Field of Dreams” on TV. I hadn’t seen it since it was in theaters decades ago. Whatever happened to the actor who played his father in the film? -- G.L.
A: Field of Dreams” was based on a novel by W.P. Kinsella called “Shoeless Joe,” and it’s recently had a resurgence in popularity because of its 30-year anniversary.
In the film, Costner plays an Iowa farmer named Ray Kinsella, who builds a regulation-size baseball field on his property abutting the cornfields. His initially wacky idea was preceded by visits from ghosts of the 1919 scandal-plagued Chicago White Sox team, including Shoeless Joe Jackson, as played by Ray Liotta.
After casting hundreds of other actors in the small but impactful role of Costner’s dad, an unknown named Dwier Brown was picked for the unforgettable role, but his career never soared like Costner and Liotta’s did after the movie. Most recently, he’s guest starred in primetime dramas like “Rizzoli & Isles,” “CSI” and “House,” but just never really had any big long-term parts. Brown gave a heartfelt interview in a recent documentary special about the film on FOX TV, and he previously published his memoir, “If You Build It ... A Book About Fathers, Fate, and Field of Dreams.”
Q: When is the next season of “Dancing with the Stars?” I keep thinking I’ll get tired of it, but I love the gowns and choreography! -- K.K.
A: “Dancing with the Stars” is about to embark on its 30th season (over a 15-year period) after suffering a small dip in the ratings during its last installment. Despite a mixed reviews, Tyra Banks will return to host when it premieres Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. As for the upcoming competitors, they should be announced in early September, but be sure to keep checking ABC.com/shows/dancing-with-the-stars for all the latest news.
(c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.
