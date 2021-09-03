Q: I saw a preview for a new “CSI” show called “CSI: Vegas.” It looked like it had a couple of the original stars. Wasn’t the original “CSI” (no city in the title) set in Las Vegas anyway? I get so confused with “CSI” and “NCIS” and all their many spinoffs. -- M.E.
A: There have been four installments of the “CSI” franchise since it all began in 2000 with “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” which ran for 15 seasons and was set in Las Vegas. It was followed by “CSI: Miami,” which ran from 2002-12, “CSI: NY,” which aired from 2004-13, and “CSI: Cyber,” which first aired in 2015 lasted just two seasons.
The upcoming “CSI: Vegas” is being billed as a limited series starring original “CSI” actors William Peterson, Jorja Fox and Wallace Langham. Joining them are new faces Paula Newsome (“Barry”), Mel Rodriguez (“Last Man on Earth”), Mandeep Dhillon (“After Life”) and Matt Lauria (“Parenthood”). Incidentally, Lauria played a detective on a few episodes of the original “CSI,” but I’m assuming we’re supposed to erase that from our memory.
“CSI: Vegas” will premiere Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. Even though the plan is for it to air just one season, don’t be surprised if it gets renewed since, with the exception of “Cyber,” the “CSI” shows generate big ratings, which equals big money.
Q: When is the new “Yellowstone” prequel going to air? Is it really true that Faith Hill will be in it? Has she ever acted before? -- A.N.
A: The “Yellowstone” prequel, titled “1883” (or “Y:1883” depending on which source you read), will be ready for streaming on Paramount+ beginning Dec. 19. According to TV Guide, it stars the always excellent Sam Elliott (“Mask,” “The Ranch”) as Shea Brennan, “a tough-as-nails, handsome cowboy” who guides the Dutton ancestors (played by married country music stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill) from Texas to Montana during the Long Depression.
Season four of the modern-day “Yellowstone” starring Kevin Costner premieres Nov. 7 on the Paramount Network, which can be found on cable TV. “1883” will air exclusively on Paramount+, a subscription service that is currently $4.99 a month with ads and $9.99 a month ad-free. For more information, visit Paramountplus.com.
Q: Whatever happened to actress Alison Lohman from the movies “White Oleander” and “Matchstick Men”? She was so good. -- G.C.
A: Alison Lohman started out acting in local theater as a child in Palm Springs, California, and earned critical acclaim in her 20s in the independent films “White Oleander” and “Matchstick Men.” She went on to have her first huge box-office success in the 2009 horror film “Drag Me to Hell” and retired from acting a few years later. She’s currently raising a family with her director husband Mark Neveldine (“Crank,” “Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance”) while also giving private acting lessons to aspiring thespians. You can check out her website ActwithAlison.com.
