Q: How is Heather Locklear doing after her arrest a few years ago? I keep hoping she’ll land another prime-time soap role. -- R.D.
A: Judging by her Instagram page @heatherlocklear, she seems to be thriving. She has a very loving relationship with her daughter, Ava, who graduated Loyola Marymount University, and she’s been sober for over two years. She’s also engaged to Chris Heisser, her high-school sweetheart (class of 1979).
When Locklear was arrested on battery charges in 2018, she continued on a downward spiral that had fans questioning whether she would ever act again. Since then, she’s completed rehab and appears to have gotten her life together. She’s even booked a starring role in an upcoming Lifetime movie, produced by Meghan McCain (“The View”), and based on the true story of bestselling author Kristine Carlson’s personal journey from heartbreak to wholeness.
“Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story,” now in pre-production, also stars Jason MacDonald (“Sweet Magnolias”) and Emily Rose (“Matchmaker Christmas”). The hugely popular “Don’t Sweat ...” books were written by psychotherapist and motivational speaker Richard Carlson beginning in the late ‘90s with his wife, Kristine. Sadly, Richard died of a pulmonary embolism in 2006, and the movie depicts how Kristine found the strength to navigate and rebuild her family and career in the face of such a profound loss.
Filming will soon begin in Nashville with the premiere later this year on Lifetime.
Q: I heard that Disney+ is going to have a new series centered around Hawkeye. Will Jeremy Renner play him, or will it be someone new? -- E.D.
A: Yes, Jeremy Renner will reprise the role of Hawkeye in the upcoming Marvel series of the same name. Hailee Steinfeld (“Dickinson”) will join him as a young female archer who will bring about a slew of problems for Clinton Barton (aka Hawkeye). You can begin streaming “Hawkeye” on Nov. 24 on Disney+.
Q: I‘m excited to see Cesar Millan’s new show, but how is it different than his old ones? I’m sure I’ll watch anyway just to see the cute dogs. -- P.H.
A: If there was one good thing about the pandemic, it was that pet adoptions were at an all-time high, since more people were working from home and had the time to take in a new furry family member. This has made expert dog trainer Cesar Millan’s job more relevant than ever, hence his new show, “Better Human Better Dog,” which premiered in late July on the NatGeo channel (and available soon on Disney+ streaming).
In the new series, owners stay at Cesar’s 43-acre Dog Psychology Center ranch in California, where he can “submerge” them in his updated philosophies, new techniques and family support. So, if you think you’ve learned all you can from Cesar’s past projects like the “Dog Whisperer,” you’d be mistaken, as Cesar, like his subjects, is always learning something new.
